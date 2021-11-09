PMPL Americas Championship Season 2: Teams, schedule, format, and more

PMPL Americas Championship: Season 2, is the pinnacle of the PUBG Mobile competition in the Americas region and is all set to start November 11. The tournament, which boasts a massive prize pool of USD 150,000, will feature teams from North America, Brazil, and Latin America (LATAM).

The championship will also serve as a qualification ground for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021.

Format and Schedule of PMPL: Americas Championship Season 2

The tournament will commence on November 11, 2021, and will go on for 4 days, eventually culminating on November 14. The championship will feature 20 matches, with teams having to play 5 matches each day.

Allocations from PMPL: Americas Championship Season 2

A whopping 7 teams from the overall standings of the PMPL: Americas Championship Season 2 will qualify for the PMGC 2021: West League.

Among the competing teams in the championship, A7 Esports from Brazil, and Furious Gaming from Argentina, have already qualified for PMGC 2021 on the basis of their respective regional PMGC points system.

Ghost Gaming from North America qualified for PMGC 2021. The team failed to qualify for the PMPL Americas Championship S2.

Qualified teams for PMPL: Americas Championship Season 2

16 teams from North America, Brazil, and Latin America have qualified for the championship from the Pro Leagues in their respective regions. 5 teams from each Pro League have qualified for the tournament, while the Pittsburg-based team Knights have been invited as the defending champions of PMPL: Americas Championship Season 1.

Apart from Knights (invited), below are all the qualified teams from their respective competitions:

Qualified teams from PMPL: North America Season 2

2) XSET

3) Nova Esports NA

4) Syndicate

5) 19 Esports

6) Mezexis Esports NA

Qualified teams from PMPL: Latin America Season 2

7) Aton Esports

8) Furious Gaming

9) Fraternity

10) Buluc Chabtan

11) Team Queso

Qualified teams from PMPL: Brazil Season 2

12) A7 Esports

13) Honoured Souls

14) Rise Esports

15) INTZ

16) Black Dragon Esports

Teams to look out for in PMPL: Americas Championship Season 2

Coming off great form as the winners of the 3 PMPL regions, XSET, Aton Esports, and A7 Esports will be strong contenders to take the title. Teams such as Furious Gaming, Team Queso, and NOVA Esports NA will also be a force to reckon with, given their consistent point-scoring play-style.

Edited by R. Elahi