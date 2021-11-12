PUBG Mobile: Alpha 7 Esports claims 4 consecutive wins in PMPL Americas Championship Season 2 day 1

PMPL Americas Championship Season 2 has commenced. The top 16 squads from North America, Brazil, and Latin America are competing for a $150,000 prize fund and Global Championship slots. The top seven teams from this event will qualify for the PMGC 2021 West.

PMPL Americas Championship Season 2 day 1 match results

The first day belonged to the Brazilian team Alpha 7 Esports. They won four consecutive matches on the day, topping the points table with 117 points. They are the only team to cross the 100-point mark.

Another Brazil team Rise Esports came in second place with 73 points. Seasoned team Queso was a close third with 71 points. Defending champion Knights had an average start as they finished on the sixth rank.

Carrilho was the MVP of PMPL Americas S2 day 1

PMPL Americas Championship S2 Day 1 Match Standings

Alpha 7 leads overall standings after PMPL Americas Championship day 1

The first match played on the classic map of Erangel was won by Aton Esports with 11 kills. They were followed by INTZ and Mezexis Esports NA with five and six frags respectively. Aton finished the day in fourth place with 26 frags and 59 points.

Nova Esports NA claimed the second match of the day played in Sanhok with nine frags. Aton Esports once again showed good gameplay and secured second place with seven kills. Despite winning the match, they finished at 8th rank.

Overall standings of PMPL Americas Championship Day 1

The next four matches were won by Alpha 7 Esports with 6,15,12,14 frags respectively. They accumulated a total of 56 frags in the day.

Star player Carrilho was named MVP of the day for his 3574 damage and 20 kill contribution.

The first day was one-sided with A7 Esports prevailing in all departments. However, other teams will do their homework before the next match day to stop them.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Teams like Knights, Nova Esports, 19 Esports, etc who had a middling start, will try to make a comeback. The tournament is streamed exclusively on Twitch/YouTube of PUBG Mobile Esports at 4:30 pm IST.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan