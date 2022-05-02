XSET wins PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 North America Spring 

XSET has emerged as back-to-back PMPL North America champions. After an astonishing performance in 18 matches, the team earned 218 points, which included 97 eliminations and three chicken dinners.

The championship features a total of 16 teams. The top five teams from pro league North America, pro league Brazil and pro league LATAM, alongside the previous season's champions Alpha 7, will participate.

The top five teams from the finals have made it to the Americas Championship 2022 Spring. Earlier, the top 16 teams from the league stage advanced to the grand finals, but HTV Esports was disqualified from the event for violating the rules.

PMPL Americas Championship 2022 Spring standings and event breakdown

Top 3 teams' standings at the NA Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Nova Esports NA claimed second place with 207 points, including 87 kills and three chicken dinners. The team finished fifth at the end of day one and moved up to second place with an emphatic performance on day two.

They won the last match of the finals but unfortunately fell short by just 11 points. The underdog team, The Chosen, who were the table-toppers in the PMPL Qualifiers, grabbed third place with 184 points.

Knights, the PMPL Americas Season 1 champions, occupied fourth place with 172 points, followed by Boring Protocol.

Bottom 13 teams' standings of NA Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Qualified teams for PMPL Americas Championship 2022 Spring

Xset Nova Esports The Chosen Knights Boring Protocol

Together with 11 others from the Americas region, these five teams will compete in the upcoming Championship.

Despite not securing a chicken dinner, Mezexis Esports NA accumulated 165 points in their 18 games but unfortunately couldn't make it to the championship. Lazarus came in seventh place with 140 points, followed by Helping Quit Addiction.

Americas Championship 2022 Spring teams (Image via PUBG Mobile)

WallStreetBets, who was in fourth place in the league stage, had an average run in the finals as they ended up in tenth place with 112 points despite securing two chicken dinners.

91Esports and 4Bros finished in 15th and 16th with 72 and 65 points, respectively.

Prize Pool distribution

A total of $150K was distributed among 19 teams, where XSET walked away with $19K while Nova Esports received $13K. The Chosen and Knights received $10K and $12K, respectively. Koops from Knights bagged the MVP award and took $1000 as prize money.

Edited by Danyal Arabi