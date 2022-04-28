PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 Spring NA Finals: Teams, format schedule, and prize pool distribution 

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America Spring is scheduled to take place from April 29 to May 1, 2022. In the three-day finals, there will be eighteen matches, with six matches played on each day.

The three weeks of the league stages were dominated by Knights. The team was on top for all three weeks and had a 127 point lead over the second-place team. Nova Esports NA had a consistent performance as they secured second place with 480 points. Lazarus, after a slow start, made a comeback to secure the third place with 419 points. Defending champions XSet had a bad second week due to which they were placed sixth in the rankings. The star-studded lineup of Boring Protocol had a below-par performance in the league stage as they secured 11th place.

The Chosen NA, the winner of the online qualifiers, had an average league stage as they finished in the 13th place. Dope and B Town Esports managed to hold on to their 15th and 16th places, respectively, as they made it to the finals.

K19, Execute, and Hitlist were the three teams that failed to qualify for the finals while HTV Esports was disqualified for violating the rules.

Pro league NA Spring league stage overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Qualified teams for the PMPL North America Spring Finals

1. Pittsburgh Knights

2. Nova Esports NA

3. Lazarus

4. Wall Street Bets

5. Helping Quit Addiction

6. XSet

7. Vamp

8. Mezexis Esports NA

9. Polar Ace

10. The Panthers

11. Boring Protocol

12. 19 Esports

13. The Chosen NA

14. 4Bros

15. Dope Esports LLC

16. Team Btown

Prizepool and where to watch

PMPL NA Prize Pool distribution (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The tournament features a huge prize pool of $150,000. The top five teams from the event will also advance to the PMPL Americas championship. The live stream of the event will begin at 5:00 AM IST on the official PUBG Mobile YouTube channel.

With the Knights' current form, it will be tough for other teams to stop them. Nova Esports NA can once again show unreal consistency while defending champions XSet can surprise anyone. The Chosen NA is a new team in the circuit. However, with their raw performance and skills, they can clinch the title.

