PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 North America Spring: Teams, format, prize pool, and more

The new season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America Spring is commencing on 21 March. Twenty top teams from this region will compete over six weeks of the league stage. The top sixteen will move to the finals, while the rest will be eliminated.

James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports, said:

"The 2021 season was a huge success for PUBG MOBILE esports in North America. We're excited to see new competitors stepping up against established teams and bring a new level of professional play to PUBG MOBILE esports."

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Here comes the Match Calendar of PMPL North America. Are you excited about the upcoming tournaments? Can’t wait to see their performance in the PMPL2022 stage !!



Follow Us Now

youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEspo…

instagram.com/ESPORTSPUBGMOB…

facebook.com/PUBGMESPORTSOF…



#PUBGMOBILE #PMPL Here comes the Match Calendar of PMPL North America. Are you excited about the upcoming tournaments? Can’t wait to see their performance in the PMPL2022 stage!!Follow Us Now 👏Here comes the Match Calendar of PMPL North America. Are you excited about the upcoming tournaments? Can’t wait to see their performance in the PMPL2022 stage🔥!!▶️Follow Us Now👉youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEspo…👉instagram.com/ESPORTSPUBGMOB…👉facebook.com/PUBGMESPORTSOF…#PUBGMOBILE #PMPL https://t.co/Disz6OiHGG

The league stages are scheduled from 21 March to 24 April and will have the same format of Weekdays and Super Weekends. The teams will be divided into five groups of four teams and battle in a round-robin format.

The top 16 teams from the league stage will move to the finals. The grand finals of this mega event is scheduled from 29 April to 1 May.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM PMPL North America will kick off from March 21 to May 1 20:00 UTC-4!! Are you ready for the intense tournament with most talented players?



Follow Us Now

youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEspo…

instagram.com/ESPORTSPUBGMOB…

facebook.com/PUBGMESPORTSOF…



#PUBGMOBILE #PMPL PMPL North America will kick off from March 21 to May 1 20:00 UTC-4!! Are you ready for the intense tournament with most talented players?Follow Us Now 🔥PMPL North America will kick off from March 21 to May 1 20:00 UTC-4!! Are you ready for the intense tournament with most talented players?▶️Follow Us Now👉youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEspo…👉instagram.com/ESPORTSPUBGMOB…👉facebook.com/PUBGMESPORTSOF…#PUBGMOBILE #PMPL https://t.co/0so7xlMPUS

Participating teams in PMPL North America

Invited teams

Boring protocol Lazarus 19esports XSET BTOWN ESPORTS Execute Pittsburgh Knights Mezexis Esports NA WallStreetBets Nova Esports The Panthers 4 Bros

Teams qualified from Online Qualifiers

The Chosen Lotus Esports 100 Troubles Vamp The Hitlist Helping Quit Addiction Pro Era HTV Esports

The top 12 teams from the previous season were invited directly, while the remaining eight teams came through a qualification event. Every match of the PMPL will be important as each point will be added to the PMGC tally to decide which top teams will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship.

At the PMGC 2021, North American teams failed to qualify for the Grand finals.

Prize pool and where to watch

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $150,000 divided between league and finals. The top teams will also move to the PMPL Americas championship.

Fans can watch the event's livestream on PUBG Mobile's official YouTube channels from 5.30 am IST.

Defending champion XSET will be the team to watch out for. Apart from them, Pittsburgh Knights, Nova Esports, and Boring Protocol's star-studded lineups will be up for contention.

The Chosen, who dominated the qualifiers, will be favorites from among the underdogs.

Edited by Ravi Iyer