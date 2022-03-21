PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 might be a LAN event, here’s why

In the latest developments, Tencent has hinted that their flagship global event, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC), will be a LAN event. The tournament, featuring a massive prize pool and top teams from around the world, is slated to begin in December later this year.

PUBG Mobile is celebrating its fourth anniversary today where they are giving away two tickets for the Championship along with 10 iPad Pro, 30 AirPod Pro, and 20 iPad Mini. The celebration will start at 02.00 am IST and will feature creators like Powerbang, chocoTaco, Brooke AB, and CouRage.

How to apply for the PUBG Mobile fourth Anniversary contest

Fans interested in the contest can apply by following the steps shown below:

1) Click on this link: https://aftershockmediagroup.com/contest/4th-anniversary/

2) Click on "4th Anniversary Sweepstakes"

3) Now fill in all your details such as email ID, name, country, etc.

4) Submit your application

PUBG Mobile Esports road map for 2022 (Image via Tencent)

In January 2022, Tencent unveiled the 2022 PUBG Mobile Esports road map consisting of two global tournaments, i.e., the Mid Season Invitational and the Global Championship. However, the company is yet to reveal the overall prize pool for the year. The 2021 season boasted a massive prize pool of $14 million, out of which $6 million was the total prize pool of the PMGC.

The first PMGC event, which was held in 2020, featured a total prize money of $2 million and was won by the Chinese team Nova Esports. Initially, the grand finals of the event were scheduled for the LAN event at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, but the teams played from hotel rooms after three of them tested positive for COVID-19.

2021 was also a watershed year for Nova Esports as they once again put up a scintillating performance and won the PMGC, which was a semi-LAN event, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and its safety restrictions. The team was rewarded with a winning prize of $1.5 million. Interestingly, the 2021 season also saw the induction of Indian teams that qualified through their local version (BGMI).

The title has also been included in the 2022 Asian Games, which are scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China.

