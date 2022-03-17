PUBG Mobile 1.9 update 2022: How to download latest version on Android

PUBG Mobile updates have often produced a great deal of excitement and expectation among players, owing to the addition of new features and content. Similarly, the 1.9 update is being welcomed with a lot of hype as it will also commemorate the game's fourth anniversary.

In addition to mountain bikes and aerial battlegrounds, the patch will include various improvements in the areas of the Supply Store, the map, mechanics, and more. Players can download the update directly from their respective stores to enjoy the game.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and as a result, users from the country should avoid downloading the game and instead play BGMI.

Steps to downloading PUBG Mobile 1.9 on Android devices

Android users can get the latest version through the Google Play Store or use the APK file. Moreover, players need not worry about finding a legitimate APK as the developers provide the file on the official website.

According to a message posted on the official server by Error403, Tencent Community Manager, the update should be available to users on the Google Play Store by March 18 at 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30), and users will be able to download it through the APK file by March 18 at 7:15 am IST (GMT +5:30).

The steps to downloading the game in both cases are as follows:

Google Play Store

Step 1: You must open the Google Play Store and search for PUBG Mobile. Alternatively, you can also use this link to be redirected to the game's page on the Google Play Store.

You can update the game once available (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Next, press the update button to download and install the latest version of the game.

APK file

If you are looking to utilize the APK to install the 1.9 version, you can follow these instructions:

Step 1: Since the APK file is available on the official website, you may access the webpage through this link.

Download the preferred file once these are updated (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: Next, there will be a few options for the download: Compact and Regular.

The difference between the files is that the compact version is smaller in size. However, users must download additional resources within the game.

It is crucial to remember that the latest file has not yet been uploaded to the website, and gamers may have to wait for a few hours.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, you may install the game, but you need to enable the 'install from an unknown source' option before proceeding ahead.

Step 4: Subsequently, you can open the game and download the desired resource pack to enjoy it.

If you receive a parsing error during the installation, you may re-download the APK and follow the steps given above.

