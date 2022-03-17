PUBG Mobile 1.9 update APK size for Android and iOS revealed

It is no surprise that the PUBG Mobile 1.9 update has been the most talked about topic in the community over the previous weeks. In addition to all the new features, the update also includes content to commemorate the game's fourth anniversary, which has captivated both fans and players alike.

The update has already started going out to players, and like with all previous patches, developers are providing incentives to encourage them to update to the 1.9 version. Gamers will receive the following item updates in PUBG Mobile between March 16 and 22 (UTC+0):

3000 BP

100 AG

Nocturnal Rhapsody Helmet (3d)

PUBG Mobile 1.9 update download size

The latest PUBG Mobile 1.9 update weighs around 749 MB for Android users. On the other hand, the update is 1.88 GB in size for iOS users. Gamers can download it directly from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store once it becomes available to them.

On the other hand, Android users may install the 1.9 version of the game by utilizing the APK file. Developers generally provide it to players on the official website. However, the file has not been updated yet and will be done soon.

Users must download the update at some point since players using different game versions cannot invite each other to enjoy the game together.

Update time

A snippet of the Discord message (Image via Discord)

The PUBG Mobile 1.9 update has already started rolling out on 16 March 2022 and should be available to everyone by:

Apple App Store: 18 March 2022 at 06:30 IST (GMT +5:30)

APK file on the website: 18 March 2022 at 07:15 IST (GMT +5:30)

Google Play Store: 18 March 2022 at 9:30 IST (GMT +5:30)

Features

A slew of new features are available (Image via Tencent)

The patch notes for the 1.9 update are already out, and here are some of the key changes:

Vibrant Anniversary: The 4th Anniversary Celebration-themed gameplay is added.

Aerial Battleground: Jump into a vibrant aerial battleground and wear colored outfits.

New Mountain bike

Recall feature available in Unranked Mode - Erangel, Unranked Mode - Livik, Unranked Mode - Aftermath, Ranked Mode - Erangel Vibrant Anniversary, and Ranked Mode - Livik Vibrant Anniversary.

Gamers can check out the patch notes here.

Edited by Shaheen Banu