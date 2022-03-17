PUBG Mobile 1.9 update patch notes: Recall teammates, upgraded classic mode, mountain bike, and more

The PUBG Mobile 1.9 update has been rolling out gradually, and it will only be a matter of hours before everyone gets access to the latest version to enjoy the new features. Each version has exceeded gamers' expectations in terms of additional features, content, and polish.

The most recent update will also commemorate the game's fourth anniversary. Players can expect loads of new events to come their way. The patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 1.9 update have already been published, and these provide a comprehensive description of everything that will be included in the version.

PUBG Mobile 1.9 update patch notes

PUBG Mobile 1.9 update features (Image via PUBG Mobile)

New Content

Vibrant Anniversary

The 4th Anniversary Celebration themed gameplay is added in PUBG Mobile.

Mode Selection - Ranked Mode - Erangel Themed Map/Livik Themed Map.

Colorful Spawn Island

Players can use 4 different Colored Balls on Spawn Island to dye the 4 giant statues in their favorite color to trigger a special performance in the themed mode!

Aerial Battleground

Jump into a vibrant aerial battleground and wear colored outfits. Players will return to the battle royale battlefield after they are eliminated.

The vibrant aerial battleground is only available in the first 5 minutes of matches.

Colorful Bicycles

Pick up a folding mountain bike on the map in PUBG Mobile and open it in your Backpack to use it as a one-person vehicle.

This bike doesn't need to be refueled or recharged, barely creates any noise when it is used, cannot be destroyed, and can be placed in the Backpack at any time to move quickly later.

New Camps

Large-scale resource camp: Vibrant Plaza. Check out the Bicycle Exhibit and other special anniversary areas. There are extra supply crates waiting for you!

Vibrant Plaza. Check out the Bicycle Exhibit and other special anniversary areas. There are extra supply crates waiting for you! Small-scale resource camp: Vibrant Camp. Check out the memory exhibits voted on by players, and activate them to relive happy moments. Collect combat supplies and souvenirs.

Vibrant Camp. Check out the memory exhibits voted on by players, and activate them to relive happy moments. Collect combat supplies and souvenirs. New small-scale military-themed camps: The Vehicle Radar has been added. Activate it to learn the location of nearby vehicles to easily find them.

Improvements

Classic Mode Improvements

Recall

Every player has 1 chance to return to the battlefield. Find the Recall Tower to recall eliminated teammates.

Available in the following modes in PUBG Mobile: Unranked Mode - Erangel, Unranked Mode - Livik, Unranked Mode - Aftermath, Ranked Mode - Erangel Vibrant Anniversary, Ranked Mode - Livik Vibrant Anniversary

Supply Shop

Locations of Supply Shops on the map have been adjusted and the amount of Supply Shops has increased so that players can more easily find them.

The items being sold in Supply Shops have been updated.

The cost of items in Supply Shops have been adjusted for better balance.

Affected Maps: Unranked Mode - Erangel, Unranked Mode - Livik, Unranked Mode - Aftermath, Ranked Mode - Erangel Vibrant Anniversary, Ranked Mode - Livik Vibrant Anniversary

Other Improvements

Map Improvements

Updated the bridge leading to the Erangel Military Base. The width of the bridge has increased, the amount of cover increased, and extra walkways have been placed on the sides of the bridge to provide more strategic depth.

Mechanic Improvements

Reduced the frequency of the countdown reminder in the Playzone to minimize interference.

Improved the display effects of quick marks at the edge of the screen.

Improved cancelling universal marks and the quick voice wheel.

Control Improvements

Supports default weapon switching to a more convenient weapon switching in the water.

Firearm attachments can now be replaced while reloading to help players improve their response efficiency.

Improved the Climb feature. Players can now hold the Jump button when approaching cover to automatically climb over them, which also makes it easier to climb through windows.

Settings Improvements

Improved the display effects of ammo pickup configuration of AC firearms in Aftermath Mode.

Improved players' experience when uploading and searching for sensitivity loadouts.

Map Improvements: Aftermath

Improved the color-changing effect on the crosshair of firearm sights.

Improved the handling of shotguns, restoring the screenshake that sometimes triggers after firing.

Royale Arena: Assault

Available from April 7 at 2:00 (UTC+0).

In Erangel and Livik, a random area will become a 4v4 combat zone. The first team to complete the elimination goal wins.

Respawn next to teammates after you are defeated

Social

Cheer Park Upgrade

New racing gameplay: Support for two-player racing and a variety of different vehicles to choose from.

Moved the Shooting Range to an indoor environment.

New hoverboard platforms and viewing platforms.

Clan

Added the Clan Announcements feature to make it easier for the Clan Leader/Co-leader to issue Clan Announcements.

Added a Collect All feature for Clan Perks to make it more convenient for players to collect Clan Perks.

Other Gameplay

Metro Royale: Reunion

Availability: March 28 at 2:00–May 10 at 23:59 (UTC+0).

New weapon: FAMAS. This firearm can be purchased from the Black Market or obtained from the map.

Balance Adjustments: Rebalanced the core aspects of bullet penetration and anti-penetration so that items with these properties can perform better in battle.

Payload 2.0

This mode will be removed on March 15 23:59 (UTC+0).

Security

Basic Security Content

To more thoroughly combat wall hacks, the Fog of War Anti-Cheat System will be implemented on some Arena Maps and some Classic Modes and rolled out via dark launch.

Account Security

Added a feature that can be used to change the email address and mobile phone number.

Merit System

Increased the Merit penalty for hurting teammates, which increases with each occurrence.

Players who have maintained full Merit for a long time will receive exclusive space gift rewards.

Security Center

Refined the display of promotional content on the home page.

Improved the challenge missions of Investigators and how they gain EXP.

Added a historical data display for Investigators.

New Season

New Cycle Season: CYCLE 2 SEASON 5 starts on March 22 at 2:00 (UTC+0) in PUBG Mobile and ends on May 18 at 23:59 (UTC+0)

New set of Legendary rewards: C2S5 Glasses, C2S5 Set, C2S5 Parachute, C2S5 - MK14, C2S5 Mask, C2S5 Cover.

CYCLE Memories: New 4th Anniversary-themed missions. Collect souvenirs to unlock commemorative titles and exclusive rewards.

Added a new redemption shop: Updated redeemable rewards and adjusted the redemption limit to the season purchase limit.

The Survival Rating calculation now factors in player recalls: The more players recalled in the game, the higher the Survival Rating.

Players in the following ranges can team up with each other: Bronze–Platinum, Gold–Diamond, Diamond–Crown, Crown–PUBG Conqueror.

New Royale Pass

Royale Pass Month 9: Cosmic Clash starts on March 22 at 2:00 (UTC+0) in PUBG Mobile, and ends on April 19 at 23:59 (UTC+0)

Get the Wukong Prime Set, Fluorescent Flash Set and themed PP-19 Bizon, Kar98K, and QBZ finishes!

Improved the RP purchase screen to increase readability and improve the user experience.

Get a free RP Voucher (60 UC) for next month's Royale Pass.

Other Updates and Improvements

Added new anniversary celebration gameplay achievements. Complete missions to get exclusive limited-time achievements.

Adjusted the display of the MVP screen and friend screen in some modes.

Added Dolby Atmos support to Arena. Improved the accuracy of locating enemies based on firearm and footstep sounds and improved the audio quality.

Improved the jump logic to make the jumping experience smoother.

Added information about recently added point-scoring rules to the results screen.

Fixed an issue that caused frame rate instability when using 90FPS high frame rate on some Qualcomm Snapdragon chip devices.

Players can read the complete patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 1.9 update here.

