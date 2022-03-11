PUBG Mobile 1.9 update release date and time for all regions

The developers of PUBG Mobile, Krafton Inc., and Tencent Games are working in unison to bring updates to the game at periodic intervals to elevate players' Battle Royale gaming experience.

These updates create great buzz amongst players across the world, who expect several new features, events, mechanisms, items, and a lot more to be added to the game. The buzz has hyped up the expectations for the upcoming 1.9 update in the game.

With the beta testing already going on for weeks, it seems that the testers have given a green signal to the developers, who have finally announced the release of the 1.9 major update across the world.

The upcoming update will see the introduction of the long anticipated fourth anniversary theme and events.

When will the upcoming 1.9 update be released for PUBG Mobile?

The developers took to the official Instagram handle of PUBG Mobile on March 9 to announce the release date of the 1.9 update in the game. The update will be rolled out on devices worldwide on March 18 at 12 AM UTC. However, this update will not require the servers to be taken offline like earlier updates.

The developers have asked players to keep adequate free space on their devices for the game to run smoothly. They have also advised players to have enough data or connect their device to a wifi network to download the update. Moreover, they must inform their in-game friends to update as they will not be able to play together on different versions.

Time of update's release in different regions on March 18:

Bangladesh: 6 AM

Nepal: 5:45 AM

England: 12 AM

Pakistan: 5 AM

USA: 7 PM on 17th March (New York Time)

Russia: 5-6 AM

Indonesia: 6-7 AM

Japan: 10 AM

In other Instagram posts, the developers have informed gamers that the ongoing recall feature will be available on more maps in the upcoming 1.9 update. Furthermore, the Rising Temple event will also be re-introduced in the new update, almost two years after the event made its way out of the game.

Edited by Mayank Shete