BGMI 1.9 update: Everything we know so far

Within eight months of its release, BGMI has emerged as one of the leading battle royale games on mobile phones. Its popularity has catapulted since the ban on Garena Free Fire, along with 53 other Chinese apps. With an ever-increasing fanbase, the developers of the game are set to launch a major 1.9 update soon.

The update is set to introduce several new features, modes, events, as well as different cosmetics to enrich the BR experience. The update is still in its beta version and is getting reviewed by testers who are trying to find any bugs or glitches that can be eradicated before the main launch.

The craze for the update is massive, as players across the country wait in anticipation for its release.

Things to know about the upcoming 1.9 update in BGMI

New Features

Every update in BGMI brings several new items into the game. Several YouTubers and content creators are involved in the beta testing process, and they provide leaks on the different items and features that will be added in the new update.

Here's a look at some expected additions in the upcoming update:

Weapon Throw feature

Emergency Pickup

Self Revive Kit

ATV vehicle

Bicycle

Lynx AMR sniper rifle

Anniversary Mode

C2S5 M9 Royale Pass

Security (advance Report features improvement)

New Cheer Park

Melee Throw

Recall feature

Expected release date and time

Since the game's release, every major update to the game has arrived after an interval of eight weeks. Following that pattern, it can be assumed that the next 1.9 update will also arrive eight weeks after the release of the 1.8 update, which was released mid-January.

Furthermore, the update also introduces a new season, bringing an end to the previous one and the conclusion of the RP season. Since the current C2S4 Month 8 RP in BGMI is scheduled to end on March 17, it is expected that the upcoming 1.9 update will be released on March 18 or March 19 at 5:30 am IST.

Edited by Siddharth Satish