3 best PUBG Mobile Lite players in the world (2022)

PUBG Mobile Lite was released in 2019 as the compressed version of the game's superior counterpart - PUBG Mobile. The Lite version was introduced in the global market to cater to the large audience who play the game on low-end devices.

The Lite version is often compared and seen as a downgrade from PUBG Mobile. However, its loyal player base has stuck to it, making it one of the most popular mobile devices.

The Lite version has gifted the gaming community players who have become superstars of the game. These esports professionals are now recognized in every household of the gaming community. Moving further into 2022, here's a look at some of the best players of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Furthermore, Indian players must keep in mind that PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in the country. Therefore, they must refrain from playing the game and enjoy playing BGMI.

Who are the best PUBG Mobile Lite players as of 2022?

1) God Praveen YT

Praveen Chaudhary is popularly known as God Praveen YT, which is the name of his YouTube channel. He is regarded as a cult figure in the gaming community, and his fans call him "God" because of his insane gun skills.

His laser-like M416 sprays often take down multiple enemies at one go. Furthermore, his DMR skills also highlight why he is considered amongst the best players of the Lite version in the world.

2) Insane Lion

Hailing from the Asur clan, Ritik "Insane Lion" Rajak is one of PUBG Mobile Lite's pioneers. Since the game was released, he has been a top player in the community. Although he does not invest his time in esports, Lion's gameplay is genuinely reflective of his name.

He is an all-rounder in the game, as his close-range skills are as impressive as his long-range snipes. The gameplay videos on his channel showcase how his aggressive gameplay helps him obtain 15-20 kills quite regularly.

3) Gamo Boy

Sahil "Gamo Boy" Chauhan is famous worldwide for his great reflexes and aggressive gameplay. Gamo Boy gained popularity primarily because of the 1v4 clutches he uploaded on his YouTube channel. It is his understanding of the situation in the game that sets him apart.

Gamo Boy's sprays result in him knocking down enemies from moving vehicles. Furthermore, his survival skills are also commendable.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar