Does PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update work on 3GB RAM low-end devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite is the more compact and optimized version of its superior counterpart PUBG Mobile. The light version was released in 2019 to incorporate users who wanted to experience Battle Royale games but had low-end phones.

Both PUBG Mobile and its Lite version receive periodic updates, which bring in new themes, rewards, outfits, and lots more. With the new 0.22.0 update available on the website, the question arises whether the latest version can be played on low-end devices.

What are the minimum device requirements to play the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update?

PUBG Mobile Lite has always catered to the needs of its massive player base, resulting in the developers releasing periodic updates. The 0.22.0 update is the latest in-game update that appeared on the Google Play Store just over a couple of months back.

The 0.22.0 update brought in a few improvements that saw the removal of some bugs and glitches. People with 3GB RAM devices who are still waiting to know the minimum device requirements for playing the game must know.

Here's a look at the minimum device requirements:

Operating System: Android 4.1.1

Minimum RAM: 1 GB

Minimum Free Space: 600 MB

With the minimum RAM requirement set at 1GB, players with 3GB of RAM on their devices can easily download and play the game's latest update.

How to download the 0.22.0 PUBG Mobile Lite update from the official website?

Step 1: Visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website to download the update.

Step 2: To begin the download process, they are required to click on the "APK Download" option. The total download time depends on the download speed of the player's data connection.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, press "Allow" when prompted with "Install from Unknown Resources". The installation process on the device will be initiated.

Step 4: Once the installation process is complete, players must log in using their social media or Google accounts to enjoy the latest update of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Note: Please keep in mind that PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Players are requested to avoid playing the game. They can, however, play BGMI or wait for BGMI Lite to be released.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha