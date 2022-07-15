COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stages 4 and 5: Format, schedule, and more

The third stage of the COD Mobile World Championship 2022 wrapped up on July 3 in all regions, with the top teams heading into the regional stage 4; the championship features a total prize pool of more than $2 million.

A new announcement has been made by Activision about the fourth and fifth stages of the event. For each of the five regions, the regional playoffs (Stage 4) will take place in August. The exact dates are as follows:

1. Latin America and India - August 13 and 14

2. Europe and Japan - August 20 and 21

3. North America - August 27 and 28

Format of COD Mobile World Championship: Stage 4

COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 4 schedule and format (Image via COD Mobile)

The fourth stage will feature a two-day competition between the eight top teams from Stage 3, with the first day consisting of a Swiss-style group stage.

The top 4 teams will compete on Day 2 in a double-elimination format, and only a few top teams will advance to the final stage — Stage 5 or the World Championship Finals — which will be played offline in December.

World Championship 2022 Finals slots

A total of 16 teams from seven regions will participate in the Grand Finals for the trophy and a huge prize pool. Here's the slot distribution for the Finals:

Japan - 1 team

India - 2 teams

China - 2 teams

Southeast Asia - 2 teams

Latin America - 3 teams

North America - 3 teams

Europe - 3 teams

Although Activision didn't reveal much about the Championship Finals, they revealed that the ultimate battle will be played from December 9 to 11. The format will be the same as that of Stage 4. The Swiss-style group stage will be followed by a double-elimination stage. However, it has not yet been revealed where the finals will take place.

Stage 5 update (Image via COD Mobile)

Tencent and Garena hosted a separate event in the China and South East Asia regions, respectively, through which the top teams will qualify for the Championship Finals.

Qualified teams for Stage 4: India

The top eight teams that have made it to Stage 4 after action-packed battles between the top teams:

1. GodLike

2. Team Vitality

3. Enigma Gaming

4. Revenant Esports

5. i2kEliteX

6. Fenirxrebirth

7. RDX

8. Nirvana Esports

Fan-favourite GodLike Esports came out victorious in the third stage and will hope to continue their dominating run in their upcoming bouts.

Fans can watch the stage 4 on the COD Mobile YouTube channel at 1.00 pm IST on August 13 and 14.

