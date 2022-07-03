GodLike Esports wins COD Mobile India Challenge: Multiplayer Season 1

The Grand Finals of the COD Mobile India Challenge: Multiplayer Season 1 concluded today with GodLike Esports becoming the champions after beating Revenant Esports by a 4-0 scoreline. GodL's Rishi "TrunKs" Dubey was named MVP of the tournament for his 70 kills and 1548 points.

A total of eight teams qualified for the playoffs through two online qualifying rounds, each having 256 teams. A double-elimination format was used in the playoffs in which all matches were played in a BO5 format, excluding the Grand Finals (which was a BO7).

COD Mobile India Challenge: Multiplayer Season 1 Playoffs overview

COD Mobile India Challenge Multiplayer S1 Playoffs Bracket (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

GodLike Esports was in good form from the very beginning of the tournament as they comfortably defeated 7I Astro 3-0. Their semifinal match was against Enigma Gaming, and they won by a 3-1 scoreline, moving to the upper bracket finals.

Despite their previous victories, the upper bracket finals were said to be a tough battle for them as they took on their arch-rivals, Team Vitality. The latter team came into the match after dominating the previous rounds. However, the results were one-sided once again as GodLike prevailed with a 3-0 scoreline, while Vitality was relegated to the lower bracket finals.

The lower bracket finals were a closely fought contest, but Revenant came out on top thanks to Xyro, who was also MVP in the fifth and final decider match.

The Grand Final was a best of seven (Bo7) round where Godlike already had a point as an advantage in winning the upper bracket. The team was unstoppable and won all three consecutive matches against Revenant to win the title.

Grand Finals Veto (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Match 1: Hacienda - Hardpoint - Godlike (250):Revenant (199)

Match 2: Summit - Search and Destroy - Godlike (7):Revenant (5)

Match 3: Slums - Control - Godlike (3):Revenant (0)

Prizepool Distribution of COD Mobile India Challenge: Multiplayer S1

The tournament boasted a total prize pool of 15,00,000 INR.

1st Place (Winner) - 6,00,000 INR - Godlike Esports

2nd Place - 3,00,000 INR - Revenant Esports

3rd Place - 2,00,000 INR - Team Vitality

4th Place - 1,50,000 INR - Enigma Gaming

5th Place - 75,000 INR - Nirvana Esports

6th Place - 75,000 INR - FenrirXRebirth

7th Place - 50,000 INR - 7I Astro

8th Place - 50,000 INR - Epsilon FreakQuency

The second season of the COD Mobile India Challenge will return soon, later this month or next month. The format will be the same, and the prize pool on offer will also be the same, i.e., 30 lakhs INR. Earlier, underdog team KGI were crowned champions of the India Challenge - Battle Royale mode.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far