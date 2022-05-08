COD Mobile India Challenge: Registration, schedule, format, and prize pool distribution 

Nodwin Gaming has announced a new COD Mobile tournament for gamers in India. The Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge will have two modes: Battle Royale and Multiplayer, across two seasons. The first season starts on 17 May and will go on till 26 June, while the second season will start in mid-June and go on till mid-August.

The registration for the first season commenced on 7 May. Register yourself at https://codm.nodwingaming.com/#.

COD Mobile India Challenge Season 1 Format

Battle Royale Mode event schedule

COD Mobile India Challenge Battle Royale format (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

A total of two online qualifiers will take place, with each having 256 teams. The top 16 of each qualifier will play in a best of five matches (BO5) on the final day. The top eight teams from each qualifier will qualify for the Grand Finals, which will be played on June 4 and 5.

Qualifier 1 Registration Period: 7-15 May.

Online Qualifiers: 17-22 May.

Qualifier 2 Registration Period: 7-22 May.

Online Qualifiers 2: 24-29 May.

Grand Finals: 4 and 5 June (Best of 10 rounds).

Multiplayer Mode event schedule

COD Mobile Multiplayer mode format (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Two online qualifiers, with each having 256 teams, will compete in a best of three single-elimination formats in Hardpoint mode. The top four of each qualifier will advance to the Grand Finals, where the matches will be in the best of five formats. The Grand Finals will run across two days.

Qualifier 1 Registration Period: 7 May- 5 June.

Online Qualifiers: 7-12 June.

Qualifier 2 Registration Period: 7-12 June.

Online Qualifiers 2: 14-19 June.

Grand Finals: 25 and 26 June.

Prize pool Distribution of the COD Mobile India Challenge

The tournament will have a massive prize pool of 60 Lakhs INR, with each season boasting a 30 lakhs prize pool. Here is the prize pool distribution for the first season.

Total prize pool of Battle royale:

The Battle Royale mode event features a total prize pool of 15,00,000 INR.

1st Place (Winner): 6,00,000 INR

2nd Place: 3,00,000 INR

3rd Place: 1,40,000 INR

4th Place: 1,00,000 INR

5th Place: 40,000 INR

6th Place: 40,000 INR

7th Place: 40,000 INR

8th Place: 40,000 INR

9th Place: 30,000 INR

10th Place: 30,000 INR

11th Place: 30,000 INR

12th Place: 30,000 INR

13th Place: 20,000 INR

14th Place: 20,000 INR

15th Place: 20,000 INR

16th Place: 20,000 INR

Prize pool distribution for COD Mobile India Challenge Multiplayer

The Multiplayer mode will have a prize pool of 15,00,000 INR, where the champion will receive 6 lakhs INR while the runner-up will take 3 lakhs.

1st Place (Winner): 6,00,000 INR

2nd Place: 3,00,000 INR

3rd Place: 2,00,000 INR

4th Place: 1,50,000 INR

5th Place: 75,000 INR

6th Place: 75,000 INR

7th Place: 50,000 INR

8th Place: 50,000 INR

