COD Mobile India Challenge: Registration, schedule, format, and prize pool distribution 

Nodwin Gaming has announced a new COD Mobile tournament for gamers in India. The Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge will have two modes: Battle Royale and Multiplayer, across two seasons. The first season starts on 17 May and will go on till 26 June, while the second season will start in mid-June and go on till mid-August.
The registration for the first season commenced on 7 May. Register yourself at https://codm.nodwingaming.com/#.
COD Mobile India Challenge Season 1 Format
Battle Royale Mode event schedule
A total of two online qualifiers will take place, with each having 256 teams. The top 16 of each qualifier will play in a best of five matches (BO5) on the final day. The top eight teams from each qualifier will qualify for the Grand Finals, which will be played on June 4 and 5.
Qualifier 1 Registration Period: 7-15 May.
Online Qualifiers: 17-22 May.
Qualifier 2 Registration Period: 7-22 May.
Online Qualifiers 2: 24-29 May.
Grand Finals: 4 and 5 June (Best of 10 rounds).
Multiplayer Mode event schedule
Two online qualifiers, with each having 256 teams, will compete in a best of three single-elimination formats in Hardpoint mode. The top four of each qualifier will advance to the Grand Finals, where the matches will be in the best of five formats. The Grand Finals will run across two days.
Qualifier 1 Registration Period: 7 May- 5 June.
Online Qualifiers: 7-12 June.
Qualifier 2 Registration Period: 7-12 June.
Online Qualifiers 2: 14-19 June.
Grand Finals: 25 and 26 June.
Prize pool Distribution of the COD Mobile India Challenge
The tournament will have a massive prize pool of 60 Lakhs INR, with each season boasting a 30 lakhs prize pool. Here is the prize pool distribution for the first season.
Total prize pool of Battle royale:
The Battle Royale mode event features a total prize pool of 15,00,000 INR.
- 1st Place (Winner): 6,00,000 INR
- 2nd Place: 3,00,000 INR
- 3rd Place: 1,40,000 INR
- 4th Place: 1,00,000 INR
- 5th Place: 40,000 INR
- 6th Place: 40,000 INR
- 7th Place: 40,000 INR
- 8th Place: 40,000 INR
- 9th Place: 30,000 INR
- 10th Place: 30,000 INR
- 11th Place: 30,000 INR
- 12th Place: 30,000 INR
- 13th Place: 20,000 INR
- 14th Place: 20,000 INR
- 15th Place: 20,000 INR
- 16th Place: 20,000 INR
Prize pool distribution for COD Mobile India Challenge Multiplayer
The Multiplayer mode will have a prize pool of 15,00,000 INR, where the champion will receive 6 lakhs INR while the runner-up will take 3 lakhs.
- 1st Place (Winner): 6,00,000 INR
- 2nd Place: 3,00,000 INR
- 3rd Place: 2,00,000 INR
- 4th Place: 1,50,000 INR
- 5th Place: 75,000 INR
- 6th Place: 75,000 INR
- 7th Place: 50,000 INR
- 8th Place: 50,000 INR
Will you be competing in this CODM tournament? Let us know in the comments section below!