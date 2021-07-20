COD Mobile to introduce new Battle Royale mode with classic elements

COD Mobile released a new test server today, enabling the community to review all the new upcoming content in Seasons 6 and 7. The Zombies multiplayer content will probably arrive in Season 7 along with the new Completionist camo, Aether Crystal.

Two new weapons and maps are coming to COD Mobile in Season 6. Monastery and Slums are currently playable on the test server. All multiplayer modes are expected to be available on both the maps. At the moment, however, only frontline matches can be played on these maps.

Furthermore, the Eco Search and Destroy mode will grab a lot of attention, as players have not seen an economy-based tactical shooter mode in any Call of Duty game. Every element of S&D remains the same; however, players will have to purchase or request from a given list of weapons every round and manage their arsenal with the amount of in-game currency available to them. Winning rounds and eliminating enemies add to the money each round.

Changes are coming to Battle Royale mode as well. From new vehicles to a Zombie-themed event, players will share a whole new experience on the Isolated island.

New mode: Solid Gold is coming to COD Mobile Battle Royale soon

A new mode was spotted on the COD Mobile test server called, Solid Gold. Players will enjoy a classic Battle Royale experience in this mode. Aside from no respawns, more restrictions will be imposed, making the gameplay more challenging for every Battle Royale regular on COD Mobile.

Players can expect to see similarities between this mode and PUBG. With no respawns available, players will likely play much safer to try and survive as long as possible. Expect some heavy camping before rushing into buildings unchecked. Tactical and lethal grenades will also play a major role in perfecting this mode. Players can expect this mode to arrive in the game during the mid-season update in Season 6.

