COD Mobile Test Server reveals new Completionist Camo and customizable map settings

COD Mobile released a new test server today for both Android and iOS devices. Players can download the test build if they have access and have a look at the upcoming content in the game. A lot of new content can be explored in today's server. The new maps, Monastery and Slums have dedicated playlists, but only Frontline mode is available in the test build.

Furthermore, there is the new tactical grenade, Shield Bomb, which will drop a dome shield on the designated area entirely cutting of enemy line of sight. There are also two new weapons. The first one is the MX9 SMG and it will be released with the Battle Pass.

The second weapon will come out mid-season via Seasonal Challenges. It is the Rytec AMR sniper rifle, and it is going to be the first sniper to get a mythic variant. Players can mess around with the attachments for the new weapons in the test build. Rytec AMR will sport the Thermite rounds, similar to the Kilo-Bolt marksman rifle.

Various customizable options are being added to COD Mobile. One of the more useful ones will be the option for customizing the map in Multiplayer modes. Players can change the FOV of the map by increasing or decreasing the size of the map. Player icon sizes can also be altered now.

New mini-map settings in COD Mobile (Image via COD Mobile)

This new development allows players to use the map according to their comfort. Players often complain about UAV projections not being accurate on large maps like Tunisia and Crossfire, as they tend to get confused due to the presence of three lanes. However, things might be better now with the new options to customize the mini-map.

New Completionist camo is coming to COD Mobile

The test build has revealed a new Completionist camo in the game. Called Aether Crystals, this camo seems like a replication of the Dark Matter camo. The objective that players need to complete to acquire this camo has not yet been specified in the test build.

Here is a first look at the camo on the RUS-79u SMG.

Aether Crystal camo on the RUS-79u in COD Mobile test build (Image via COD Mobile)

Players can expect the launch of this camo with the Zombies event in COD Mobile. Since it is a completionist camo, the objective will not be an easy one and will require some serious grind to achieve. The better the camo, the bigger the grind.

Edited by Gautham Balaji