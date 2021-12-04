COD Mobile introduces new game mode Control, Type-25 Geometry Node and more rewards to be earned

COD Mobile Season 10 has introduced a new multiplayer mode in a tiny mid-week update. The new mode is known as Control and fans of the Call of Duty franchise will immediately recognize the mode from other titles.

Control is available in the featured playlist in multiplayer mode, and there are multiple rewards to be unlocked by playing the brand new mode.

Control has a dedicated playlist of its own in the game and players can view all the maps this mode can be played on. Crash is currently the most recurring map of the new game mode. COD Mobile players can also expect Control to be added as part of the Clan War mission soon.

How to play Control in COD Mobile Season 10?

Control is a mixture of the Domination and Headquarters multiplayer game modes. There are two main hills: A and B. One team has to defend the hills while the other will try and capture it.

The capture process is a long one and players will have to stay on the hill and capture through three partial captures. Once all three partial captures are completed, the capture of the hill is complete. A match will end when a team is able to capture both the A and B hills successfully.

Matches can also end if all players from a team are dead. Every player has three re-spawns and players in a team share lives. Once a player is dead, the team loses a life. Every team spawns with 20 lives and slowly it depreciates as the match goes on.

Once a hill is captured, the defending team can re-capture it from the attacking team and thereby grant them zero points. The first team to secure two rounds of wins, takes the match.

COD Mobile players can unlock Type-25 Geometry Node, an epic charm, and more rewards by playing the Control mode in COD Mobile Season 10. This mode is available in the featured playlist and will not be available for the entire season, making it a limited time mode in the game.

