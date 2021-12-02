COD Mobile: How to unlock CR56 AMAX Geometry Node

COD Mobile Season 10 players can unlock a ton of free cosmetics this season, including weapon camos and blueprints. By simply participating in various events and completing missions, players can unlock a bunch of cosmetics. One of the most common camos this season is Geometry Node, and free-to-play players will definitely like to get their hands on it.

The CR56 AMAX has a Geometry Node version, and it has finally been added to COD Mobile Season 10. Players can unlock it by participating in an event and completing all the missions. Players will find the designated event under the Clan Battle tab in Featured events. To complete the missions in this event, players will have to participate in Clan Wars and score a ton of points.

All missions to unlock CR56 AMAX Geometry Node in COD Mobile Season 10

The Geometry Node is not a weapon blueprint but simply a camo that can also be equipped on other weapons if players unlock them all. COD Mobile players can be on the lookout for more such Featured events during this season to get a chance to unlock other uncommon or rare cosmetics.

Base stats of the CR56 AMAX Geometry Node in Season 10 (Image via COD Mobile)

Below are all the missions COD Mobile players will have to complete to unlock CR56 AMAX Geometry Node in Season 10:

Contribute to four Node points

Accumulate 8000 points in total for Clan Wars

Accumulate 13000 points in total for Clan Wars

Play five multiplayer matches with Clanmates

Play two Battle Royale matches with Clanmates

Join a Clan

Contribute to one Node point

Contribute to two Node points

Contribute to three Node points

Accumulate 3000 points in total for Clan Wars

Other than the AMAX Geometry Node skin, players can unlock Flashbang Grenade-Shell Casing, 3000 Clan Currency, 200 Credits and ten purple XP cards. 'Clan War' missions are refreshed weekly, and players can participate in all of them by simply playing multiplayer and 'Battle Royale' modes that have been listed in the missions.

Edited by Danyal Arabi