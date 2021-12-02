COD Mobile: How to unlock M13 Darkwing

COD Mobile Season 10 is in its second week now and new items are being revealed in the game for players to explore and unlock. Players can unlock loads of free items on COD Mobile from Featured and Seasonal events. The M13 Darkwing is a free weapon blueprint that players can unlock for free from a new Seasonal event that was added to the game.

M13 received a good buff in COD Mobile Season 10 which also saw the deadly MX9 and Shorty get nerfed. The M13 is in the top section of the meta this season and players are quite enjoying the newly added assault rifle. Free-to-play did not get any epic blueprints to enjoy in Seson 9 with the M13 when it was initially released. Nonetheless, in Season 10, COD Mobile players now have a chance to unlock a free epic blueprint, The M13 Darkwing.

All missions to unlock the M13 Darkwing in COD Mobile Season 10

COD Mobile players will find all the missions to unlock the M13 Darkwing under Seasonal challenges from the main menu. Events can also be accessed from the designated tab in the multiplayer or Battle Royale lobby. Players will unlock a ton of other cosmetics apart from the M13 Darkwing and a ton of Battle Pass XP which will aid in the progress of the brand new Season 10 Battle Pass.

Below are all the missions players have to complete to unlock M13 Darkwing:

1) Kill 7 enemies with any sniper

2) Earn the Long Shot medal 15 times in multiplayer matches

3) Earn the One Shot, One Kill medal 10 times in multiplayer matches

4) Kill 10 enemies with any Sniper equipped with any five attachments

5) Kill 15 enemies with any sniper equipped with the Toughness Perk

6) Kill 15 enemies with any SVD equipped (The SVD is available in the Free Battle Pass)

7) Win 5 multiplayer matches with any SVD equipped (The SVD needs to be equipped in-hand at the end of the match)

This is a Seasonal event and will therefore last until the end of the season. Players can also unlock the new sniper rifle SVD from Tier 21 of the Season 10 Battle Pass.

