COD Mobile: All 50 tiers of Season 10 Battle Pass free and paid items 

COD Mobile Season 10 is out and a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content has been released. Players will be able to unlock tons of new weapon camos, operator skins, weapon blueprints, operator skills, and more from the Season 10 Battle Pass.

The Battle Pass has a few free tiers for free-to-play players to unlock and multiple locked tiers that can be opened by purchasing the premium pass. There is also a premium bundle that COD Mobile players can choose to purchase in exchange for COD Points and receive exclusive Prizefighter and Snowboard skins.

All items in the COD Mobile Season 10 Battle Pass

The price of the Season 10 Battle Pass will vary in each region, but COD Mobile players will get back every last COD Point if they unlock all fifty tiers of the Battle Pass. It simply takes a grind to play the game regularly and unlock tiers by completing events and challenges that offer Battle Pass XP in excess.

Free tiers

1) Desperado - Tattered

2) Ninja - Tattered

3) Spotter - Tattered

4) Operator Skill - Orbital Strike

5) HS0405 - Paranoid

6) Mechanic - Tattered

7) New functional weapon - SVD sniper rifle

8) Outlaw - Paranoid

9) M16 - Paranoid

10) Charm- Gilded Marksman

11) HG 40 - Death Array

12) Sticker - A Cavalier Attitude

13) ATV - Tattered

14) Hades - Paranoid

15) Clown - Tattered

16) Calling Card - Five Finger Fillet

Premium Tiers

1) Templar - Unredeemed

2) LK24 - Vanquished

3) Calling Card - Path of Ashes

4) Charm - Extra Special Edition

5) Wingsuit - Death Array

6) Refitter - Death Array

7) SMRS - Death Array

8) AS VAL - Tagger

9) Alice - Rime

10) Emote - Failed Escape

11) Parachute - Death Array

12) Heartbeat Sensor - Death Array

13) Renetti - Death Array

14) Antelope A20 - Death Array

15) Scout - Tattered

16) KRM-262 - Silent Reaver

17) Yegor - Needleworked

18) Rewind - Death Array

19) PP19 Bizon - Hidden Prowler

20) Man-O-War - Death Array

21) Sticker - Red Faced

22) Backpack - Spade

23) Muscle Car - Death Array

24) Stansfield - Default Uniform

25) SVD - Black Ironwood

26) Frame - Street Art

27) Avatar - Conspire

Unlock all 50 tiers to get the entire cost of the Battle Pass back. Players can also use it to purchase upcoming COD Mobile Battle Passes in the future.

