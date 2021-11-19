COD Mobile: All 50 tiers of Season 10 Battle Pass free and paid items 

COD Mobile Season 10 is out and a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content has been released. Players will be able to unlock tons of new weapon camos, operator skins, weapon blueprints, operator skills, and more from the Season 10 Battle Pass.
The Battle Pass has a few free tiers for free-to-play players to unlock and multiple locked tiers that can be opened by purchasing the premium pass. There is also a premium bundle that COD Mobile players can choose to purchase in exchange for COD Points and receive exclusive Prizefighter and Snowboard skins.
All items in the COD Mobile Season 10 Battle Pass
The price of the Season 10 Battle Pass will vary in each region, but COD Mobile players will get back every last COD Point if they unlock all fifty tiers of the Battle Pass. It simply takes a grind to play the game regularly and unlock tiers by completing events and challenges that offer Battle Pass XP in excess.
Free tiers
1) Desperado - Tattered
2) Ninja - Tattered
3) Spotter - Tattered
4) Operator Skill - Orbital Strike
5) HS0405 - Paranoid
6) Mechanic - Tattered
7) New functional weapon - SVD sniper rifle
8) Outlaw - Paranoid
9) M16 - Paranoid
10) Charm- Gilded Marksman
11) HG 40 - Death Array
12) Sticker - A Cavalier Attitude
13) ATV - Tattered
14) Hades - Paranoid
15) Clown - Tattered
16) Calling Card - Five Finger Fillet
Premium Tiers
1) Templar - Unredeemed
2) LK24 - Vanquished
3) Calling Card - Path of Ashes
4) Charm - Extra Special Edition
5) Wingsuit - Death Array
6) Refitter - Death Array
7) SMRS - Death Array
8) AS VAL - Tagger
9) Alice - Rime
10) Emote - Failed Escape
11) Parachute - Death Array
12) Heartbeat Sensor - Death Array
13) Renetti - Death Array
14) Antelope A20 - Death Array
15) Scout - Tattered
16) KRM-262 - Silent Reaver
17) Yegor - Needleworked
18) Rewind - Death Array
19) PP19 Bizon - Hidden Prowler
20) Man-O-War - Death Array
21) Sticker - Red Faced
22) Backpack - Spade
23) Muscle Car - Death Array
24) Stansfield - Default Uniform
25) SVD - Black Ironwood
26) Frame - Street Art
27) Avatar - Conspire
Unlock all 50 tiers to get the entire cost of the Battle Pass back. Players can also use it to purchase upcoming COD Mobile Battle Passes in the future.