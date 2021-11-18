COD Mobile Season 10: All upcoming legendary weapons and epic operators

COD Mobile returns with a brand new season called Shadows Return. Season 10 not only features fresh items from the monthly battle pass, but it also has many upcoming legendary skins and epic operators that are waiting in the wings, ready to be deployed as the season progresses.

COD Mobile's season 10 follows a very successful Halloween era where players got their hands on numerous Halloween-themed items. The Devil Jester skin of Gunzo was a standout hit last season, but will now make way for the new cosmetics of Season 10.

Full list of upcoming epic operators and legendary weapons in COD Mobile Season 10

CBR4 Amoeba

The CBR4 is going to soon get a new mythic variant in the form of CBR4 Amoeba. The futuristic design on the weapon looks straight out of a science fiction movie and is sure to be a big hit with COD Mobile fans

Codename: Lazarus

Season 10 of COD Mobile will also witness a fair share of new epic operators, one of whom will be named Lazarus.

If Lazarus and CBR4 Amoeba aren't part of the same draw, Lazarus will be available from crates in COD Mobile.

Death Angel Alice

Based on more leaks, Alice will soon have a new punk-themed skin named Unchained Punk. The operator is likely going to be a part of 'Live, Laugh, Boom!' draw and will feature another legendary weapon's blueprint as well.

🔥CODM - SHADOWS RETURN🔥 @CodmJoe In the new trailer for the new SVD Dragunov, you can spot a new character named Alice in her Rime uniform in the video, which will appear for the new season. #CODMobile In the new trailer for the new SVD Dragunov, you can spot a new character named Alice in her Rime uniform in the video, which will appear for the new season. #CODMobile https://t.co/7UhclxqzKZ

The assault rifle Peacekeeper MK2 is also featured in this draw as part of being a legendary weapon. Crustpunker is likely going to be the blueprint's name and fits in thematically with the rumored skin design of Alice's Unchained Punk in COD mobile.

SVD Toxicant

The SVD will make its debut as a new weapon in COD Mobile in Season 10, and a legendary blueprint of the same is set to arrive as well much like the thumper from last season. SVD Toxicant is the name of the legendary blueprint and will feature in a draw that also contains Nyx as an obtainable operator.

Ruin

Ruin will be getting a new skin in the form of Shock and Awe, but the draw will not feature any weapon blueprints as per COD Mobile Season 10 leaks.

Outrider

According to leaks, Outrider Techborn will feature in upcoming draws for COD Mobile Season 10. She has a futuristic look on her upcoming skin, and her draw will also contain her iconic Crossbow Kinetic Electricity legendary blueprint.

Apart from the COD Mobile Battle Pass, players have access to draws and crates to get the operators of their choice.

Edited by Danyal Arabi