COD Mobile: How to do a 1v1 in Season 10

COD Mobile has a competitive multiplayer scene, and one of the best challenges for players to let their egos go on a hike is playing 1v1 with challengers. All kinds of players enjoy it, and it is more of a personal challenge that can also help players improve their gun skills. It remains one of the best ways to practice movement, aim, and advanced techniques.

Furthermore, one of the most requested activities out of content creators and YouTubers are 1v1 duels where the audience gets a chance to play against their favorite creator.

1v1 duels are also designated playlists on COD Mobile and are rotated similar to other featured playlists in the game. However, players can still do 1v1 duels on COD Mobile Season 10 by following a few simple steps.

Private 1v1 duels and Free for All settings in COD Mobile

To do private 1v1 duels in COD Mobile Season 10, follow the simple steps given below:

1) Go to the multiplayer lobby from the main screen

2) Click on the three-bar button in the extreme top right-hand corner of the screen. Then select 'Private' from the drop-down list.

3) Once in a private room, select the game mode as 1v1 duel from the list below.

4) Invite the other challenger and select the map to get started

The other way to do 1v1 is by going into a Free for All lobby. Players can use scorestreaks and operator skills in this setting, which can help practice for actual multiplayer matches. The method to form private lobbies for Free for All is the same, and all players have to do is select the Free for All game mode from the list.

Furthermore, the preselected 1v1 duel setting COD Mobile entails alternate rounds of gunfights with base weapons and loadouts. The loser of the first round chooses the next round's weapon and so on.

Standard 1v1 duels can only be played on tiny and designated gunfight maps. There are multiple such maps like Cage, Saloon, Reclaim, Stacks, King, and others. A few are original COD Mobile maps, while others are popular maps from other titles in the franchise.

