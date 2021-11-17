Natus Vincere announces COD Mobile roster by signing Team Anarchy

The growth of mobile gaming in the past two years has facilitated the rise of mobile esports. Many renowned esports organizations worldwide are looking to enter the mobile scene by signing content creators, teams, and players to represent their brands.

The popular CIS-based esports organization NAVI, aka Natus Vincere, recently announced its COD Mobile roster. They signed the European COD Mobile Champion Team Anarchy.

NAVI @natusvincere



📰:

#navination #CODMobile @PlayCODMobile Grind never stops. You work. You earn. You expand. Now NAVI has another mobile game to conquer — Call of Duty Mobile.📰: navi.gg/en/read/text/9… Grind never stops. You work. You earn. You expand. Now NAVI has another mobile game to conquer — Call of Duty Mobile.📰: navi.gg/en/read/text/9…#navination #CODMobile @PlayCODMobile https://t.co/IHtAndtjkO

The announcement came through their official page, where they wrote:

"Grind never stops. You work. You earn. You expand. Now Navi has another mobile game to conquer - Call of Duty Mobile."

NAVI COD Mobile roster

Vere - Faith C (Captain) Creed - Serhat Don Lai - Luca Don-Lai Quique - Ricardo Recinos Miney - Lasperhey Lorenzo Hades (Manager)

The roster is currently gearing up for the Western Finals (Stage 5) of the COD Mobile World Championship 2021, scheduled for December 4 and 5. A total of 12 teams from the western region (Europe, North America, LATAM) will battle it out for the title and a massive 1 million USD in the prize pool.

Team Anarchy showed unreal gameplay in the European Finals (Stage 4 EU), where they came back strong after being down. After facing defeat in the semi-finals, they got three back-to-back wins to enter the finals.

In the grand finals, they defeated STMN Esports in two consecutive matches to win the title.

The COD Mobile World Championship was initially planned to be contested as a single LAN tournament. However, because of the pandemic, it has been split into two different events (West and East) so that it can be held online.

NAVI's strides in the mobile esports scene

Natus Vincere has been quite active in the mobile esports scene and has signed multiple rosters worldwide. The organization first entered the mobile scene by signing a PUBG Mobile team in October 2020, which has been doing quite well on the global stage.

In 2021 alone, NAVI has signed rosters in four mobile esports titles: Free Fire, Wild Rift, Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB), and the recent COD Mobile.

About Natus Vincere (NAVI)

Founded in 2009, Natus Vincere is an esports organization based in Ukraine. Navi has active lineups in approximately 15 games, five of which are mobile games.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Among the games are CS: Global Offensive, DOTA 2, FIFA, LoL, PUBG, Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and Fortnite.

Edited by Ravi Iyer