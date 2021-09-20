Team Anarchy crowned champions of COD Mobile World Championship 2021: Europe

The COD Mobile World Championship 2021: Europe Playoffs has ended. In the finals, Team Anarchy defeated Stamina Esports (STMN) to win the championship.
While the odds were stacked against Anarchy, they came out on top to take home the regional championship. The MVP for the event was Anarchy's Quique, with 363 frags and a respawn kill ratio of 1.42.
Europe Playoffs
Stamina Esports had an exceptional start as they beat three teams to win the upper bracket finals of this COD Mobile event. In contrast, Anarchy fell short in their second round. As a result of their semifinal defeat to Oxygen Esports, Anarchy was demoted to the lower bracket.
Two wins in the lower brackets allowed them to reach the lower bracket finals, where they met Oxygen again. The momentum was with Anarchy as they whitewashed their previous vanquishers.
Due to STMN winning the upper bracket finals, the grand finals was stacked against Anarchy, as to win the tournament, they needed to defeat STMN twice. They pulled this feat off in the end with aplomb.
Match standings (All matches were played in a best-of-five format):
Upper Bracket Finals: STMN Esports vs Oxygen Esports: 3-0
- Map 1: Standoff — Hardpoint — 150-87
- Map 2: Firing Range — Search and Destroy — 6-3
- Map 3: Crossfire — Domination — 150-92
Lower Bracket Finals: Team Anarchy vs Oxygen Esports: 3-0
- Map 1: Takeoff — Hardpoint — 150-144
- Map 2: Hackney Yard — Search and Destroy — 6-2
- Map 3: Standoff — Domination — 150-85
Grand Finals: Team Anarchy vs STMN Esports
Match 1: Team Anarchy vs STMN Esports: 3-1
- Map 1: Raid — Hardpoint — 150-79
- Map 2: Standoff — Search and Destroy — 6-4
- Map 3: Firing Range — Domination — 150-48
- Map 4: Summit — Hardpoint — 150-48
Match 2: Team Anarchy vs STMN Esports: 3-0
- Map 1: Summit — Hardpoint — 150-148
- Map 2: Firing Range — Search and Destroy — 6-2
- Map 3: Raid — Domination — 150-123
COD Mobile World Championship finalist from EU region
The top 2 qualified for the COD Mobile World Championship Finals. Nova Esports already qualified by winning the COD Mobile Masters Europe.
- STMN Esports
- Anarchy
- Nova Esports EU
Prize pool distribution of COD Mobile: Regional Playoffs EU
The prize pool of the regional playoffs was $50,000.
Also Read
- 1st Place (Champion): $15,000 - Anarchy
- 2nd Place (1st Runners-Up): $10,000 - STMN Esports
- 3rd Place: $8,000 - Oxygen Esports
- 4th Place: $5,000 - QLASH Spain
- 5th Place: $3,500 - Ranked Warrior
- 6th Place: $3,500 - Bunker Esports
- 7th Place: $2,500 - Tragik Esports
- 8th Place: $2,500 - Alternate
Thirteen out of sixteen finalists for the COD Mobile World Championships have been selected. The two top Chinese teams and the SEA champion will join the world championship in the coming weeks.