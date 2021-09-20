Team Anarchy crowned champions of COD Mobile World Championship 2021: Europe

The COD Mobile World Championship 2021: Europe Playoffs has ended. In the finals, Team Anarchy defeated Stamina Esports (STMN) to win the championship.

While the odds were stacked against Anarchy, they came out on top to take home the regional championship. The MVP for the event was Anarchy's Quique, with 363 frags and a respawn kill ratio of 1.42.

Europe Playoffs

Stamina Esports had an exceptional start as they beat three teams to win the upper bracket finals of this COD Mobile event. In contrast, Anarchy fell short in their second round. As a result of their semifinal defeat to Oxygen Esports, Anarchy was demoted to the lower bracket.

Two wins in the lower brackets allowed them to reach the lower bracket finals, where they met Oxygen again. The momentum was with Anarchy as they whitewashed their previous vanquishers.

Due to STMN winning the upper bracket finals, the grand finals was stacked against Anarchy, as to win the tournament, they needed to defeat STMN twice. They pulled this feat off in the end with aplomb.

COD Mobile WC Europe Playoffs results

Match standings (All matches were played in a best-of-five format):

Upper Bracket Finals: STMN Esports vs Oxygen Esports: 3-0

Map 1: Standoff — Hardpoint — 150-87

Map 2: Firing Range — Search and Destroy — 6-3

Map 3: Crossfire — Domination — 150-92

Lower Bracket Finals: Team Anarchy vs Oxygen Esports: 3-0

Map 1: Takeoff — Hardpoint — 150-144

Map 2: Hackney Yard — Search and Destroy — 6-2

Map 3: Standoff — Domination — 150-85

Grand Finals: Team Anarchy vs STMN Esports

Match 1: Team Anarchy vs STMN Esports: 3-1

Map 1: Raid — Hardpoint — 150-79

Map 2: Standoff — Search and Destroy — 6-4

Map 3: Firing Range — Domination — 150-48

Map 4: Summit — Hardpoint — 150-48

Match 2: Team Anarchy vs STMN Esports: 3-0

Map 1: Summit — Hardpoint — 150-148

Map 2: Firing Range — Search and Destroy — 6-2

Map 3: Raid — Domination — 150-123

Anarchy vs SMNT ESports Grand Finals standings

COD Mobile World Championship finalist from EU region

The top 2 qualified for the COD Mobile World Championship Finals. Nova Esports already qualified by winning the COD Mobile Masters Europe.

STMN Esports Anarchy Nova Esports EU

Prize pool distribution of COD Mobile: Regional Playoffs EU

The prize pool of the regional playoffs was $50,000.

1st Place (Champion): $15,000 - Anarchy

2nd Place (1st Runners-Up): $10,000 - STMN Esports

3rd Place: $8,000 - Oxygen Esports

4th Place: $5,000 - QLASH Spain

5th Place: $3,500 - Ranked Warrior

6th Place: $3,500 - Bunker Esports

7th Place: $2,500 - Tragik Esports

8th Place: $2,500 - Alternate

Thirteen out of sixteen finalists for the COD Mobile World Championships have been selected. The two top Chinese teams and the SEA champion will join the world championship in the coming weeks.

