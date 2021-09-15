COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Europe Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, and where to watch

The COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Europe Regional Playoffs occurs over the weekend, i.e., September 18 and 19. There will be eight top teams from the region competing in a double-elimination matchup in the upper and lower brackets.

The winner and runners-up of this tournament will qualify for the final stage of the World Championship (Stage 5). All games will be played using the best of five format and will take place on different maps.

In contrast to last year, when Eastern Europe was grouped with South Asia, this year, the entire Europe region is comprised of one region.

Qualified teams for COD Mobile World Championship Stage 4 Europe

Oxygen Esports BK ROG Esports Alternate Ranked Warriors STMN Esports QLASH Spain Team Anarchy Tragik Esports

Nova Esports EU has already qualified to the final stage by winning the COD Mobile Masters tournament.

STMN Esports signed the previous year's COD Mobile World Championship 2020 Western Europe champion, Kings Clan roster, earlier this year. Oxygen Esports is the favorite heading into the tournament, and they recently finished third in the COD Mobile Masters Europe tournament.

COD Mobile WC 2021 Europe Playoffs quarterfinals matchup

Match 1 - Oxygen Esports vs QLASH Spain

Match 2 - Alternate vs Team Anarchy

Match 3 - BK ROG Esports vs Ranked Warriors

Match 4 - Tragik Esports vs STMN Esports

The prize money for the tournament totals $50,000, with the winner getting $15,000. The top two teams will also be eligible to compete in the $2 million prize pool World Championship finals.

Streaming of the event will begin at 7 pm IST on the official YouTube channel of Call of Duty Mobile Esports.

Qualified Teams for COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals so far

Team IND (SA/ME) Team Vitality (SA/ME) Revenant Esports (SA/ME) Scarz (Japan) Full House Gaming (LATAM) SKADE (LATAM) Zygnus Esports (LATAM) ARP Gaming (North America) NYSL Mayhem(North America) Tribe Gaming (North America) Nova Esports (Europe)

@ARPgamingpro crowned champions of the COD Mobile WC NA regional, top 2 qualified for the WC Finals.

Qualified Teams for WC 2021 Finals🏆 so far

ARP Gaming@Subliners @NovaEsportsTeam@TribeGaming

Team IND @TeamVitality @RevenantIndia @SCARZ5

Full House

Skade

zygnus pic.twitter.com/6l3nNII6PG — Gametube (@GametubeI) September 6, 2021

Four regional playoffs have so far been held. In the Indian contingent, three teams qualified for the World Championship: Team IND, Team Vitality, and Revenant Esports.

Also Read

TSM had signed a COD Mobile roster, but they were recently disqualified from the NA regional for violating rules.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Ravi Iyer