TSM disqualified from COD Mobile World Championship 2021

In a shocking development, TSM-FTX was unexpectedly disqualified from the COD Mobile World Championship 2021 North America regional playoffs for rule refraction. The officials have not provided the exact reason for disqualification.

A few days ago, TSM announced their roster, having acquired the runners-up of the COD Mobile Masters tournament, Truly. The World Championship NA regional playoffs was their first official tournament under the TSM banner.

The COD Mobile World Championship 2021 NA playoffs Day 1 results

Before disqualification, TSM had already reached the semifinals of this tournament after defeating Primal 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

This is not the first time a team has been disqualified in stage 4 of the COD Mobile WC. Team Undefeated was also disqualified earlier in the same regional playoffs.

COD Mobile World Championship finals finalists

ARP Gaming

NYSL Mayhem

The COD Mobile World Championship 2021 North America regional playoffs saw ARP Gaming defeat NYSL Mayhem in the finals to win the championship. The grand final was hard-fought after NYSL came up from the lower bracket and stunned ARP with a 3-0 whitewash.

The upper bracket advantage, however, allowed ARP to have one more game to compete. In the final match, called grand final reset, they were able to come back and win the tourney.

ARP Pepe was the MVP for the event with 317 frags and a K/D ratio of 1.02.

The COD Mobile World Championship 2021 NA playoffs overall results

Even though Tribe Gaming was eliminated early in this tournament, their win at the COD Mobile Masters North America tournament earlier qualified them for the WC Finals.

The COD Mobile World Championship finals will be held later this year and will feature LAN-style play. Sixteen top teams globally will compete for the trophy and the $2 million prize pool.

Team IND, Vitality, and Revenant Esports are the Indian teams that qualified for the grand finals.

Prize pool distribution of COD Mobile NA regional playoffs

The COD Mobile WC playoffs had a prize pool of $50,000.

1st Place (Champion): $15,000

2nd Place (1st Runners-Up): $10,000

3rd Place: $8,000

4th Place: $5,000

5th Place: $3,500

6th Place: $3,500

7th Place: $2,500

8th Place: $2,500

