Team Undefeated disqualified from COD Mobile World Championship 2021 for using hacks

A shocking development has occurred just before the Regional Playoffs/finals of the COD Mobile World Championship 2021: South Asia and the Middle East.

The Undefeated from the MENA region has been disqualified for using hacks in previous stages. The next best team from the previous stages i.e Team NS will take their place in the tournament.

Format of the COD Mobile World Championship

A double-elimination bracket will be used to determine the winner of each Regional Playoff. In the Winners Bracket, the team that wins its match advances to the next round.

Losing teams will be sent to the elimination bracket. In the event of a second loss, the team will be disqualified from the tournament.

The top three teams from the South Asia Middle East region will move ahead to Stage 5 of the COD Mobile World Championship.

COD Mobile World Championship 2021 features a massive prize pool of USD 2 million.

These Matches will be played in the BO5 format in which the first squad to secure three rounds will win the match. The winning team advances to the next round.

Schedule For the COD Mobile WC Regional Finals Upper Bracket (South Asia and MENA)

Match 1) Team Vitality vs Team NS

Match 2) TrueRippers Esports vs Revenant Esports

Match 3) Godlike vs 3rB Squad

Match 4) Insidious Esports (Team IND) vs Unbroken Esports

Team Vitality has shown great promise heading into the regional playoffs. One of the favorites to win the regional play-off, Vitality eased through the Regional Qualifiers defeating 3RB in the Finals.

Team IND (Insidious Esports) will also be a force to reckon with.

COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Stage 4 Schedule

Stage 4 of the Regional Qualifiers for South Asia and the Middle East will be held from August 21 to 22. The teams will fight for a prize pool of USD 50,000.

Teams will be trying their level best to qualify for the final stage and make their mark in the finals to get a share of this massive prize pool.

Where and When to Watch

The tournament will be streamed officially on the CODM's official YouTube channel at 1:00 PM IST. Those tuning in will receive special rewards.

Edited by R. Elahi