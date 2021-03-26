Team Vitality announces first-ever COD Mobile roster

Team Vitality, a professional esports team from France, has ventured into COD Mobile by signing the ex-S8UL roster. The announcement came through the organization's Instagram post, where they mentioned:

"We are delighted to announce our entry into Call of Duty Mobile Competetive scene."

Team Vitality COD Mobile roster

Vitality Monk - Arav Narang

Vitality Death - Priyank Birajdar

Vitality Moon Scope - Armaan Dharni

Vitality Argon - Akshan Madhani

Vitality Sams - Saruddha Ghadge

Vitality Jokos - Samarth Ghadge

Vitality Toxy - Harnoor Mutneja (Coach)

Vitality Mello - Melson Miranda (Manager)

A couple of weeks days back, S8UL Esports had released its COD Mobile roster. The announcement came as a surprise because the roster had been introduced just two weeks before the disbanding.

About Team Vitality

Team Vitality is one of the top esports organizations in the world, originating from France. It was founded in August 2013 by Fabien Devide and Nicolas Maurer. They have a presence in games like CS: GO, F1, FIFA, PUBG, Fortnite Battle Royale, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Rainbow Six Seige, Rocket League, and Street Fighter 5.

Although Vitality was eyeing the Indian market since 2019, they entered the scene in October 2020. The company started by partnering with four gaming content creators in the country:

Nischay Malhan - Triggered and Live Insaan

Rachit Yadav - Rachitroo

Nitin Chougale - Classified YT

Saloni Kandalgaonkar - Mili kya Mili

A few months back, Amit Jain, CEO of Rewired.GG (an esports venture fund that had invested 14 million euros in 2019 in Team Vitality), in an interview with Sportskeeda, spoke in length about Vitality's plans in the country. He also said that they plan to start with at least one competitive roster in 2021 in India.

The announced COD Mobile lineup arguably looks like one of the top teams in the country. The roster had recently secured the second position at the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup, a 35 lakh INR tournament.