S8UL Esports bids farewell to its Call of Duty Mobile roster

S8UL Esports announced its Call of Duty Mobile roster on March 4th. Although the roster was representing S8UL Esports for quite some time, the lineup was officially unveiled a few days back.

Now, after two weeks, S8UL Esports has announced that the organization has bid farewell to the same COD Mobile lineup.



S8UL Esports Call of Duty Mobile Roster:

S8UL Monk- Arav Narang

S8UL Death- Priyank Birajdar

S8UL Moon Scope- Armaan Dharni

S8UL Argon- Akshan Madhani

S8UL Xenon- Amitabh Srivastav

Monk posted on Instagram:

"I just want to thank Mortal, Goldy, Thug for everything that they did for us. Sad it came to an end but the memories shared together will be cherished forever. Thank you."



Max, the manager of the lineup posted:

"The lineup has not been disbanded, the roster will remain the same for us."

The S8UL COD Mobile lineup was one of the top teams in the country. It secured the second position in the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup, a 35 lakh INR major tournament.

It also won some minor tournaments like the GG1 Weekend Wars and had a top-three finish in many other tournaments like LOCO Battlefield League and Reload 1.0.

About S8UL Esports

S8UL Esport is an Indian Esports organization formed after the amalgamation of two famous Indian organizations Soul Esports and 8bit. It is co-owned by Naman "Mortal" Mathur, Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, and Lokesh "Goldy" Jain.

Mortal, one of the most famous gaming Youtubers in India, has over 63 lakh subscribers on YouTube and over 25 lakh followers on Instagram. He started his esports journey through the popular royale battle game PUBG Mobile. SOUL is one of the most successful teams in the Indian PUBG Mobile scene.

He also became the first Indian to be nominated for the "Esports Mobile Player of the Year" and "Streamer of the Year" categories by the Esports Awards.

8Bit, founded by Thugs, is one of the oldest Mobile esports organizations in India. It represented India in the first-ever PUBG Mobile tournament, " PMSC Asia" in 2018.

S8UL shifted to its new state-of-the-art gaming house in Mumbai recently. It has a presence in other games like Clash of Clans and Valorant.