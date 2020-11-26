PUBG Mobile India star Mortal finishes 2nd in Streamer of the Year category at Esports Awards 2020

On 23rd July, famous Indian YouTuber Naman Mathur "Mortal" became the first Indian to ever be nominated for the Esports Awards 2020. Mortal was nominated for the "Streamer of the Year" category, along with eleven other streamers from around the world.

Mortal finishes 2nd in Streamer of the Year category at Esports Awards 2020

A few days ago, the main event of the awards took place in which famous Spanish streamer IBAI was declared as a winner for the category. Now, the Esports awards on their social media as a tradition revealed the top three for each award.

Mortal finished 2nd followed by a famous Brazilian Counter-Strike streamer Gaules in the Streamer of the Year category 2020.

The Streamer of the Year award honors the most distinguished streamer who has raised the standards of streaming and increased the profile of esports across the globe over the past 12 months.

Award Criteria

Criteria 1: Hosted live streams throughout the last year related to video games.

Criteria 2: Built and sustained a large audience of viewers who are consistently entertained.

Criteria 3: Innovated in the area of streaming with new ideas, technological advancements, or overall quality.

Advertisement

Streamer of the Year: Nominated contestants

MORTAL

POKIMANE

DR LUPO

SUMMIT1G

IBAI

SWAGG

GAULES

COURAGEJD

ASMONGOLD

XOC

TIMTHETHETATMAN

NICKMERCS

About Esports Awards:

"The Esports Awards is dedicated to showcasing top class performance and innovation from, amongst others, the players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events, and personalities within the scene."

The Esports Awards began in 2015 and has been hosted in the Esports Stadium, Arlington, Texas, USA, since then. In 2019, Herschel "Dr. Disrespect" Beahm 1V won the award for "Streamer of the Year."

About Mortal:

Naman "Mortal" Mathur is a streamer and professional PUBG Mobile player. He is also the owner of one of the world's most famous teams, "Soul Esports."

With more than 6.2 million subscribers on Youtube and 2.5 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the most followed gaming personalities from South Asia and has more than 800 million views on YouTube.