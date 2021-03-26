Insidious Esports officially signs Mayhem's COD Mobile roster

Insidious Esports, an Indian esports organization, has announced its new COD Mobile roster. The statement came as a surprise to COD Mobile fans, as Insidious Esports signed the most successful Call of Duty: Mobile roster in the South Asian region.

The announcement came through Insidious Esports' Instagram post, where they mentioned:

"We went for a break, only to come up with something big. This is it. We are excited to work with this team and we believe they have what it takes to #betheind."

Insidious Esports COD Mobile Roster

Learn: Jay Shah

Vegaz: Anirudh Vhavle

Neutrino: Zeel Patel

Broszxs: Sameer Sinha

TrunKs: Rishi Dubey

Burnz: Chiranthan Shetty

Zeref: Team Manger

Insidious Esports (Team Ind) started their journey with PUBG Mobile. They are one of the most successful PUBG Mobile sides from the South Asia region. In June 2020, they forayed into COD Mobile by acquiring Xenoverse Pirates.

Krishna "warlock" Kanwate is the owner of Insidious Esports, while Sameer "Kratos" Choubey is the organization's co-owner. A few days back, the organization signed Carnage, a COD Mobile YouTuber, as a content creator.

In early 2020, Team Mayhem signed an amateur roster, Aesthetic X, which soon became the most feared team not just in the country but in the entire Asia region. They secured first place in the COD Mobile World Championship 2020: EU East and Asia and became one of the eight teams in the world to qualify for the COD Mobile World Championship 2020.

The tournament, however, got canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions, and the 750K USD prize pool got distributed among the eight teams.

They also won some minor tournaments, like the LOCO Battlefield League, COD Mobile India Challenge: Multiplayer mode, Reload 1.0, and Global Esports Call of Duty League.

In 2021, their dominance continued as they emerged victorious at the 35 lakh INR major tournament, the Call of Duty Mobile India Pro Cup.

It will be interesting to see how their new journey as Team Ind unfolds.