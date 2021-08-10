COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Regional Finals: Teams, WC Slots, prize pool, format, schedule, and more

COD Mobile World Championship 2021's Regional Playoffs Stage-4 is set to begin on August 21. This event will take place in five regions around the globe. The top teams from each region will advance to Stage 5 World Championship Finals.

Format of the tournament

Each Regional Finals/Playoffs will feature a double-elimination bracket. A team that loses one match will be relegated to the elimination bracket. Losing a match in the elimination bracket will result in elimination from the tournament.

Matches will be played based on the best-of-five format. The first team to win three rounds will win the match. The winning team advances to the next round.

The top teams from each Regional Playoff will qualify for the World Championship Finals.

North America: 1st and 2nd Placed team

Europe: 1st and 2nd Placed teams

LATAM: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Placed teams

Japan: 1st Placed team

South Asia & Middle East: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Placed teams

Teams can also qualify for the World Championship Finals through certain regional Partner tournaments sanctioned by the Administration.

Screenshot via COD Mobile Esports official website

Masters North America: Tribe Gaming

Masters Europe: Nova Esports

China: 2 teams

Garena (Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan, Singapore): TBD

COD Mobile World Championship stage 4 schedule (image via official YouTube channel)

Regional Playoffs will be held on:

1. South Asia and the Middle East(SAME): August 21-22

2. Japan: August 28-29

3. Latin America: August 28-29

4. North America: September 4-5

5. Europe: September 18-19

Qualified teams for COD Mobile World Championship Stage 4 for the same region

1. Team Vitality (India)

2. Team IND (Insidious Esports) (India)

3. Godlike (India)

4. True Rippers Esports (India)

5. Revenant Esports (India)

6. 3rB Squad (Middle East)

7. Unbroken Esports (Middle East)

8. Undefeated (Middle East)

Team Vitaliy took first place in the regional qualifiers, defeating team 3rB Squad in the finals. Four Indian teams will face three Middle Eastern teams in the regional playoffs.

Prizepool Distribution of COD Mobile Regional Playoffs

The total prize pool of Call of Duty Mobile World Championship is $2,000,000. The regional playoffs feature a prize pool of $50,000.

1st Place: $15,000

2nd Place: $10,000

3rd Place: $8,000

4th Place: $5,000

5th Place: $3,500

5th Place: $3,500

7th Place: $2,500

7th Place: $2,500

Team Ind, who has dominated the South Asian scene, would want to win the regional playoffs. Moreover, the team won the COD Mobile WC SA regional play-offs with Team Mayhem in 2020.

