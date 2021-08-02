COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Stage 4 SA/ME: Qualified teams, format, and more

COD Mobile World Championship 2021's regional qualifiers/stage 3 for the South Asian and Middle East regions ended yesterday. Team Vitality from India came out as champions as they defeated 3rB Squad in the final round.

Eight top teams of the region qualified for stage 4, i.e the Regional Finals. Stage 3 was held from 16th July to 1st August and was hosted by GamesBattles.

Format of the COD Mobile World Championship Stage 3

There were 256 top teams that qualified from Stage 2 who went head-to-head in a double-elimination bracket. The winning teams advanced to the next round of the Winners Bracket. However, if a team loses one match, they are placed in the elimination bracket. Any team losing a match in the Elimination Bracket was eliminated from the tournament. The stage 4 seeding will be determined by the results in stage 3.

In the Stage 3 Regional Qualifier, matches were played in a best-of-three format from the round-of-256 up until (and including) the round-of-32. From the round of 16 onward, matches were played in a best-of-five format. Game modes included Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Domination in each match.

Qualified teams for COD Mobile World Championship Stage 4/Regional Finals

1. Team Vitality

2. Team IND (Insidious Esports)

3. Godlike

4. TrueRippers Esports

5. Revenant Esports

6. 3rB Squad

7. Unbroken Esports

8 Undefeated

The Champion of Stage4/Regional Finals will cement their berth at the World Championship finals.

Every player on a team who made it to at least to the top 64 will receive the following in-game rewards:

1st and 2nd ranked team- 12,000 Call of Duty Points

3rd to 8th ranked team- 10,000 Call of Duty Points

9th to 16th ranked team - 5,000 Call of Duty Points

17th to 32nd ranked team- 1,000 Call of Duty Points

33rd to 64th ranked team- 500 Call of Duty Points

The COD Mobile Championship 2021 is an international tournament powered by Activision and Sony, which will have a 2 million prize pool. The COD Mobile World Championship 2020 finals was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

COD Mobile Championship 2021 Stage :-

Stage 1 : Solo Play

Stage 2 : Team Play

Stage 3 : Regional Qualifiers

Stage 4 : Regional Finals

Stage 5 : World Championship Finals

The regional finals will be interesting to watch, with five Indian teams going up against the top three teams from the Middle East.

Edited by Siddharth Satish