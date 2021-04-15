Activision announces the COD Mobile World Championship 2021 with a $2 million prize pool

With battle royale and FPS dominating the mobile market, the esports scene of titles such as COD Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and Free Fire has grown at a tremendous rate. Tournaments with large prize pools have become the new norm with gaming houses investing big bucks.The world of mobile gaming and esports has been growing briskly for the last two years.

The latest to join the fray is Activision, the United States-based video game publishing company. The company announced the World Championship for their popular title COD Mobile called the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2021 featuring a massive prize pool of $2 Million. This huge prize money will be distributed among the Regional Playoffs participants and the World Championship Finalists.

The tournament, organized in collaboration with popular technology giant Sony, will start on 3 June 2021.

Eligibility rules and registration for the tournament:

1.) Age: Competing Players must be 18 or older at the time of registration for the tournament to have a chance of competing in any COD Mobile World Championship competition

2.) Level: Players must attain level 10 or higher to take part in Ranked Multiplayer matches

3.) Regions: Competing Players must be part of an eligible region to participate; an official list of all regions will be released soon.

Road to the COD Mobile World Championship 2021.

The tournament will be divided into 5 stages with players starting out with Solo and eventually forming teams to try and make it to the finals of the World Championship. Stages are as follows:

Stage 1 – Solo Play

In Solo Play, players will be required to compete in Ranked Mode. Players will have to gain a total of 60 points in 10 matches across any of the four weekends. Solo Play is necessary, in order to advance to the second stage of the tournament

Stage 2 – Team Play

Players from Stage 1 will form teams in Team Play. These teams will need to complete 30 Ranked Matches together and earn points to climb up in the overall leaderboards. At the end of this stage, the top 256 ranked teams will qualify for Stage 3.

Stage 3 – Regional Qualifiers

The stage will be hosted on GameBattles and will include an elimination-style bracket format. The Top performing teams will qualify for the fourth stage.

Stage 4 – Regional Playoffs

The top qualified teams from the third stage will battle it out in their respective Regional Playoffs. Regional Playoffs will also be held in an elimination-style bracketed format. The winners of each of the Regional Play-Offs will qualify for the World Championship finals.

Stage 5 – COD Mobile World Championship Finals

Qualified teams from around the world will face off against each other in the World Championship Finals to battle for ultimate glory and prize pool.

Usages of Tablets and iPads:

Tablets and iPads will be allowed for Stages 1, 2, and 3. However, players will be required to compete on the Sony Xperia 1 III device in later stages of the World Championship. Specific details on eligible devices for each stage of the tournament and other details will be announced in the future.

Usage of Controllers and any other external devices or equipment has been banned during all stages of the World Championship. Players trying to attach any external devices to interact with the game will be disqualified from all COD Mobile World Championship 2021 tournaments.

Activision has asked fans and players of the title to stay tuned for more information regarding details on the format and prize distribution. Fans will also get a chance to earn in-game rewards. According to Activision the details regarding the same will be announced at a later stage.

With the finals of the COD Mobile World Championship 2020 getting canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the prize money being equally distributed between the teams, Activision will be hoping for smooth sailing in the 2021 World Championship.

COD Mobile World Championship 2020 Finals

Fans from India will have high hopes from the Indian Esports teams in the coming season. It would be interesting to see how this season of COD Mobile Esports pans out