COD Mobile World Championship Grand Finals canceled, prize pool distributed among qualified teams

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting all walks of human life and social interactions, esports has not remained untouched. Tournaments to be conducted as LAN events in front of huge audiences were converted to online-only, with others unfortunately canceled altogether.

The latest major tournament to fall prey to the global lockdown is the COD Mobile World Championship 2020. The event, to have been held in Los Angeles, USA, later this month, was canceled by officials keeping in mind factors associated with the pandemic.

The massive prize money of $750,000 for the tournament finals will be equally distributed among the Stage 4 Regional Playoff Champions.

In a detailed announcement on various social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram, the COD Mobile team revealed that they had to make a difficult decision, keeping in mind the current COVID 19 situation.

They added that players' health and safety are of utmost importance, and as a precautionary measure, they had to cancel the COD Mobile World Championship 2020. The team also said that they didn't want to place the players at any risk by traveling to a live event.

The officials congratulated all the Stage 4 Regional Playoff Champions for their respective wins and claiming a share of the prize money from the Stage 5 Grand Finals. They also announced that they would be sharing their plans regarding COD Mobile esports soon.

COD Mobile World Championship 2020 stages recap

Earlier, the eight regional qualifiers saw the winners selected for the world championship. The Garena (SEA/Taiwan) region saw different qualifiers for different countries, which ended in one team chosen for the Global Championship.

The solo Indian team to qualify for the event, Team Mayhem, performed exceptionally well in their qualifier (Rest of the World regionals) to win it. The side will be disappointed with the cancellation, as it has missed a chance to prove its mettle on the world stage.

List of the regional winners

Qualified teams for the COD Mobile World Championship 2020