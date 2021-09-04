TSM FTX reveals new COD Mobile roster

A few months ago, popular esports organization Team Solomid (TSM) signed a deal with Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX for 10 years of naming rights.

Since then, TSM has been on top of its game and has signed multiple lineups. In the past few months, it has announced four mobile esports lineups, all in emerging markets.

Continuing its expansion, TSM-FTX has now signed a Call of Duty: Mobile roster previously under Truely. The signing surprisingly came from its native country i.e America.

The announcement came through various social media handles where the team mentioned:

We've arrived

TSM FTX COD Mobile roster

1. Solid

2. Cyzu

3. TipWrath

4. Hihi

5. Slothy

6. Haxs

7. Gamer

This will be its fifth big announcement regarding mobile esports. Earlier, TSM FTX announced a BGMI and Free Fire lineup in India followed by Free Fire and LOL Wildrift lineup in Brazil.

ACHARAM QUE ÍAMOS FICAR DE FORA DESSA? 😎



CHEGAMOS EM GRANDE ESTILO PRA DOMINAR! Desde nossa criação em 2009 nos EUA, colecionamos títulos, almejamos conquistas e novos desafios. Agora é a hora de iniciarmos essa jornada no @FFesportsBR!



É A TSM FTX NA LBFF! 🔥 #TSMWIN pic.twitter.com/POEcPgdnTp — TSM FTX Brasil 🇧🇷 (@TSM_BR) August 23, 2021

Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2021 regional playoffs are going on in full swing. Nine teams have qualified for the COD Mobile World Championship final stage so far. Seven teams including three Indian teams have made it through their respective regional qualifiers.

The North American regional playoffs are commencing today. The two-day event will have eight top teams of the North American region fighting for two qualification berths and a $50 thousand prize pool.

Tribe Gaming has already qualified for the WC through CODM Masters NA 2021 tournament. This TSM roster came in second place at the CODM Masters NA. The team has been performing exceptionally well in the North American region.

COD Mobile World Championship 2021 features a massive prize pool of $2 million.

With Call of Duty Mobile, TSM-FTX has entered into a new game. It has signed quite an able lineup of Lastly who is in a good run. It will be interesting to see how it performs in the regional qualifiers.

