TSM reveals new Free Fire Brazil roster

Free Fire, a pioneer among mobile battle royale titles, has witnessed continuous growth ever since its launch. The game is currently celebrating its 4th anniversary and is expected to grow more in the coming months. Its esports scene is also booming, with viewership numbers through the roof.

With this amount of buzz surrounding Free Fire, many esports organizations are hiring rosters, players, and content creators to grow their brand and make their name in the field. The latest from this long list of organizations to sign a Free Fire Brazil roster is TSM FTX.

The American organization has lately been making some moves in the mobile esports sector and plans to widen its reach and strengthen its hold on the genre.

The roster was earlier a part of popular Brazilian esports organization Black Dragons Esports. The team recently secured a second-place finish in the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 2021: Series B - Stage 2 and qualified for the event's third stage.

The announcement was made through various social media platforms of TSM FTX.

TSM FTX Free Fire roster:

Nappon (Rafael Soares) Broco (Guilherme Brock Barbosa) Vinnixl (Victor Vinícius Ferreira Varela) Bob7 (Marcelo Luiz) Rush (Murilo Pacheco) Elias (Elias Batista) — Coach

The team has played decently in minor tournaments and shows a lot of promise. With TSM FTX behind them and better infrastructure, the gamers will look to perform to their fullest potential.

It'll be intriguing to see how this roster shapes out in future tournaments. TSM FTX fans from Brazil will be expecting a lot from the side. The players will look to dominate in the Brazilian scene, one of the strongest in Free Fire esports.

TSM FTX has been quite active lately in the mobile gaming scene. The organization, earlier in June, signed an Indian Free Fire roster too. The company also fields a roster in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Fans will keenly be watching what new moves TSM FTX makes in the mobile esports genre.

With Garena organizing many region-specific leagues and tournaments, players from all around the world are getting a platform to showcase their skills and talent. Events with larger prize pools have also attracted viewers who tune in to watch their favorite teams perform.

