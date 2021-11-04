COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals: Groups, format, prize pool distribution, and schedule revealed 

The COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals (Stage 5) will start on December 4. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was practically difficult to organize the tournament in offline mode so Activision has converted the tournament into online mode. They were able to add more teams to the championship due to this format change.

Finals are now divided into two regions, the Eastern and Western finals.

GLXYCODM @GLXYCODM



Western Finals - European and Brazil Teams will be playing from Mexico. No travel required for teams in United States and Mexico.



Eastern Finals teams will not be travelling due to Travel Restrictions.



callofduty.com/mobile/esports… #CoDMobile World Championship Stage 5 FAQs.Western Finals - European and Brazil Teams will be playing from Mexico. No travel required for teams in United States and Mexico.Eastern Finals teams will not be travelling due to Travel Restrictions. #CoDMobile World Championship Stage 5 FAQs.Western Finals - European and Brazil Teams will be playing from Mexico. No travel required for teams in United States and Mexico. Eastern Finals teams will not be travelling due to Travel Restrictions.callofduty.com/mobile/esports… https://t.co/6QmKy1fZ1z

In order to maintain competitive integrity (low latency), Activision has determined that few qualified teams will have to travel to specified locations (centralized servers).

For the Western Finals qualified teams from Europe, LATAM (South America) will have to travel to Mexico City, Mexico. Teams residing in the United States, Canada, and Mexico will not be required to travel.

However, for the Eastern Finals, the teams will have to play from their home country. To accommodate that, the organizers have created four centralized servers in Mumbai, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

COD Mobile World Championship Finals: Everything you need to know

The tournament finals will feature 24 teams (i.e.12 teams from the East and 12 teams from the West) from the Eastern and Western regions.

The 12 teams will be divided into two groups of 6 teams each, who will battle it out in a round-robin format in the group stage of the competition. Top two teams from each of the groups will qualify for the playoffs. Playoffs will feature a double-elimination bracket.

Western Finals Groups

Group A:

ARP Gaming FullHouse Gaming Nova Esports EU Skade STMN Esports Xplicit

Group B:

Asylius (ex-Oxygen Esports) Godsent NYSL Mayhem Team Anarchy Tribe Gaming Zygnus Esports

Eastern Finals Groups

Group A:

Almghty Blacklist International FunPlus Phoenix Scarz Team Vitality True Rippers Esports

Group B:

DG Esports Douyu Gaming GodLike Qing Jiu Club Revenant Esports VrilliantOwlX

Prizepool distribution of COD Mobile Finals

The total prize pool for Stage 5 of the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship Finals is $2,000,000. Each final (Eastern and Western) will have a $1,000,000 prize pool. The winner will take home 30 percent of the total prize, while the team that fails to qualify from the group stage will get $40K.

1st Place: $300,000

$300,000 2nd Place: $180,000

$180,000 3rd Place: $125,000

$125,000 4th Place: $75,000

$75,000 5th Place: $40,000

$40,000 6th Place: $40,000

$40,000 7th Place: $40,000

$40,000 8th Place: $40,000

$40,000 9th Place: $40,000

$40,000 10th Place: $40,000

$40,000 11th Place: $40,000

$40,000 12th Place: $40,000

CoD Mobile Esports @CoDMobileSports Prize split for each Stage 5 division Prize split for each Stage 5 division https://t.co/2F1VyDhFbj

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The COD Mobile World Championship finals for the Western region will take place on December 4 and 5, while the finals for the Eastern region will take place on December 11 and 12. Godlike (previously Team IND), Team Vitality, Revenant Esports, and True Rippers are the challengers from India (SAME region).

Edited by R. Elahi