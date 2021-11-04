COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals: Groups, format, prize pool distribution, and schedule revealed 

The COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals (Stage 5) will start on December 4. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was practically difficult to organize the tournament in offline mode so Activision has converted the tournament into online mode. They were able to add more teams to the championship due to this format change.
Finals are now divided into two regions, the Eastern and Western finals.
In order to maintain competitive integrity (low latency), Activision has determined that few qualified teams will have to travel to specified locations (centralized servers).
For the Western Finals qualified teams from Europe, LATAM (South America) will have to travel to Mexico City, Mexico. Teams residing in the United States, Canada, and Mexico will not be required to travel.
However, for the Eastern Finals, the teams will have to play from their home country. To accommodate that, the organizers have created four centralized servers in Mumbai, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.
COD Mobile World Championship Finals: Everything you need to know
The tournament finals will feature 24 teams (i.e.12 teams from the East and 12 teams from the West) from the Eastern and Western regions.
The 12 teams will be divided into two groups of 6 teams each, who will battle it out in a round-robin format in the group stage of the competition. Top two teams from each of the groups will qualify for the playoffs. Playoffs will feature a double-elimination bracket.
Western Finals Groups
Group A:
- ARP Gaming
- FullHouse Gaming
- Nova Esports EU
- Skade
- STMN Esports
- Xplicit
Group B:
- Asylius (ex-Oxygen Esports)
- Godsent
- NYSL Mayhem
- Team Anarchy
- Tribe Gaming
- Zygnus Esports
Eastern Finals Groups
Group A:
- Almghty
- Blacklist International
- FunPlus Phoenix
- Scarz
- Team Vitality
- True Rippers Esports
Group B:
- DG Esports
- Douyu Gaming
- GodLike
- Qing Jiu Club
- Revenant Esports
- VrilliantOwlX
Prizepool distribution of COD Mobile Finals
The total prize pool for Stage 5 of the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship Finals is $2,000,000. Each final (Eastern and Western) will have a $1,000,000 prize pool. The winner will take home 30 percent of the total prize, while the team that fails to qualify from the group stage will get $40K.
- 1st Place: $300,000
- 2nd Place: $180,000
- 3rd Place: $125,000
- 4th Place: $75,000
- 5th Place: $40,000
- 6th Place: $40,000
- 7th Place: $40,000
- 8th Place: $40,000
- 9th Place: $40,000
- 10th Place: $40,000
- 11th Place: $40,000
- 12th Place: $40,000
The COD Mobile World Championship finals for the Western region will take place on December 4 and 5, while the finals for the Eastern region will take place on December 11 and 12. Godlike (previously Team IND), Team Vitality, Revenant Esports, and True Rippers are the challengers from India (SAME region).