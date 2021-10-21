COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals: Qualified teams, schedule, and format

The Stage 4 or Regional Playoffs of COD Mobile World Championship 2021 have ended. Following which Activision has announced the details about Stage 5 (World Championship Finals) of the tournament.

Keeping the safety and well-being of the players as priority, the tournament will be held online and feature cross-regional competition. The Finals are split into two stages, the eastern and western finals. The change in the format allowed Activision to add more teams to the tournament.

Format for COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals

Each final will be played in a two-day format. Day 1 will feature all twelve teams that will compete in a round-robin format to decide the top four teams. On day 2, the top four teams will play in a double-elimination bracket to determine the ultimate champion.

Schedule for COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals

Western Region:

The first finals will be of the Western region, and are scheduled for December 4-5, 2021. Top teams from North America, Latin America, and the European Union will battle in the finals.

Eastern region:

The event will take place on December 11-12 between teams from the South Asian and Middle Eastern regions, Japan, Southeast Asia, and China.

Qualified teams:

Western Finals:

Latin America (LATAM): 4 teams from Stage 4.

North America: 3 teams from Stage 4.

North America COD Mobile Masters: 1 team.

Europe: 3 teams from Stage 4.

Europe CODM Masters: 1 team.

1. STMN Esports (EU)

2. Team Anarchy (EU)

3. Nova Esports (EU)

4. ARP Gaming (North America)

5. NYSL Mayhem (North America)

6. Tribe Gaming (North America)

7. Full House Gaming (LATAM)

8. SKADE (LATAM)

9. Zygnus Esports (LATAM)

10. GODSENT (LATAM)

11. Xplicit (North America)

12. Oxygen Esports (EU)

Eastern Finals:

South Asia and MENA (SAME): 4 teams from Stage 4.

Japan: 2 teams from Stage 4.

Garena SEA Qualifier: 3 teams.

China: 3 teams.

1. GodLike Esports (SAME)

2. Team Vitality (SAME)

3. Revenant Esports (SAME)

4. True Rippers (SAME)

5. SCARZ (Japan)

6. Vrilliant OwlX (Japan)

7. ALMGHTY (SEA)

8. DG Esports (SEA)

9. Blacklist International (SEA)

10. Qing Jiu Club (China)

11. FunPlus Pheonix (China)

12. Douyu Gaming (China)

Also Read

Where to watch COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals

The finals will be streamed on the official Call of Duty: Mobile YouTube/Twitch channels. With the addition of new teams, the tournament has become intense and more exciting. The battle of the top teams from around the world, for the first time, will be an amazing sight to watch.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan