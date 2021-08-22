Team IND crowned Champions of the COD Mobile World Championship SA/ME regional finals

The Stage 4 Regional Playoffs of the COD Mobile World Championship 2021 for the South Asian and MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) regions finally concluded.

Insidious Esports, also known as Team IND, emerged as the ultimate champion. They defeated their arch-nemesis Team Vitality in the grand finals by a scoreline of 3–0. The fact that Team IND did not lose a single round in the entire playoffs displayed their dominance.

Team Vitality was defeated by Team IND in the upper bracket finals at the start of Day 2. However, they made up for this loss with a powerful performance in the lower bracket finals.

Three teams from the region have qualified for Stage 5 - the COD Mobile World Championship Finals

The three teams that have qualified for the COD Mobile World Championship Finals are:

1. Team IND

2. Team Vitality

3. Revenant Esports

Day 2 Match Standings:

Upper Bracket Finals: Team IND vs Team Vitality - 3–0

Map 1: Crossfire - Hardpoint - 150–41

Map 2: Hackney Yard - Search and Destroy - 6–3

Map 3: Summit - Domination - 150–111

Lower Bracket Round 3: True Rippers vs Revenant Esports - 2–3

Map 1: Take-off - Hardpoint - 150–147

Map 2: Firing Range - Search and Destroy - 6–5

Map 3: Crossfire - Domination - 123–150

Map 4: Standoff - Hardpoint - 59–150

Map 5: Hackney Yard - Search and Destroy - 3–6

Lower Bracket Finals: Team Vitality vs Revenant Esports - 3–0

Map 1: Standoff - Hardpoint - 150–140

Map 2: Raid - Search and Destroy - 6–2

Map 3: Crossfire - Domination - 150–133

Grand Finals: Team IND vs Team Vitality - 3–0

Map 1: Summit - Hardpoint - 150–26

Map 2: Hackney Yard - Search and Destroy - 6–2

Map 3: Raid - Domination - 150–147

Prizepool Distribution of COD Mobile: Regional Playoffs SA/ME

Each COD Mobile WC regional playoff features a prize pool of $50,000.

1st Place (Champion): $15,000 - Team IND (Insidious Esports)

2nd Place (1st Runners-Up): $10,000 - Team Vitality

3rd Place: $8,000 - Revenant Esports

4th Place: $5,000 - True Rippers

5th Place: $3,500 - Godlike

6th Place: $3,500 - 3rbA

7th Place: $2,500 - Team NS

8th Place: $2,500 - Unbroken

Undefeated from the MENA region was disqualified from the finals after breaking a rule and was replaced by Team NS.

The COD Mobile World Championship finals will be held later this year and will be a LAN-style event with a massive $2 million prize pool.

