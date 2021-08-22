Team IND crowned Champions of the COD Mobile World Championship SA/ME regional finals

The Stage 4 Regional Playoffs of the COD Mobile World Championship 2021 for the South Asian and MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) regions finally concluded.
Insidious Esports, also known as Team IND, emerged as the ultimate champion. They defeated their arch-nemesis Team Vitality in the grand finals by a scoreline of 3–0. The fact that Team IND did not lose a single round in the entire playoffs displayed their dominance.
Team Vitality was defeated by Team IND in the upper bracket finals at the start of Day 2. However, they made up for this loss with a powerful performance in the lower bracket finals.
Three teams from the region have qualified for Stage 5 - the COD Mobile World Championship Finals
The three teams that have qualified for the COD Mobile World Championship Finals are:
1. Team IND
2. Team Vitality
3. Revenant Esports
Day 2 Match Standings:
Upper Bracket Finals: Team IND vs Team Vitality - 3–0
Map 1: Crossfire - Hardpoint - 150–41
Map 2: Hackney Yard - Search and Destroy - 6–3
Map 3: Summit - Domination - 150–111
Lower Bracket Round 3: True Rippers vs Revenant Esports - 2–3
Map 1: Take-off - Hardpoint - 150–147
Map 2: Firing Range - Search and Destroy - 6–5
Map 3: Crossfire - Domination - 123–150
Map 4: Standoff - Hardpoint - 59–150
Map 5: Hackney Yard - Search and Destroy - 3–6
Lower Bracket Finals: Team Vitality vs Revenant Esports - 3–0
Map 1: Standoff - Hardpoint - 150–140
Map 2: Raid - Search and Destroy - 6–2
Map 3: Crossfire - Domination - 150–133
Grand Finals: Team IND vs Team Vitality - 3–0
Map 1: Summit - Hardpoint - 150–26
Map 2: Hackney Yard - Search and Destroy - 6–2
Map 3: Raid - Domination - 150–147
Prizepool Distribution of COD Mobile: Regional Playoffs SA/ME
Each COD Mobile WC regional playoff features a prize pool of $50,000.
1st Place (Champion): $15,000 - Team IND (Insidious Esports)
2nd Place (1st Runners-Up): $10,000 - Team Vitality
3rd Place: $8,000 - Revenant Esports
4th Place: $5,000 - True Rippers
5th Place: $3,500 - Godlike
6th Place: $3,500 - 3rbA
7th Place: $2,500 - Team NS
8th Place: $2,500 - Unbroken
Undefeated from the MENA region was disqualified from the finals after breaking a rule and was replaced by Team NS.
The COD Mobile World Championship finals will be held later this year and will be a LAN-style event with a massive $2 million prize pool.