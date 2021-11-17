COD Mobile Season 10: Official Patch Notes for multiplayer and Battle Royale

COD Mobile Season 10 update is out and the patch notes are live in the game. Players can also access the official patch notes from the Reddit community update posted by the devs earlier today.

The nerfs and buffs are effective in the game although COD Mobile Season 9 still has a day left before it is gone altogether.

There are new multiplayer game modes, Battle Royale UI changes, returns of favorite playlists, new weapons and a lot more that will happen in Season 10. Below are the official COD Mobile patch notes for the changes in multiplayer and Battle Royale, sourced from the Reddit community update posted on the official sub-reddit.

Alcatraz return in Battle Royale and new game mode Control in COD Mobile Season 10

Multiplayer

1) New Maps

Vacant

The Vacant map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available on COD Mobile.

The Vacant Map embraces two different play styles, where close combat should feel more visceral and ranged combat focuses more on targeting skills. Players should be able to opt into their style of choice, those who make the right decision will be rewarded with victory!

2) New Score Streaks

Orbital Laser

Orbital Laser launches a laser in the direction indicated by the player. The laser deals continuous damage to enemies situated in the center of the beam, and slows enemies on the outer area.

3) New Game Mode

Control

Each Control Game consists of multiple rounds where players rotate between playing offense and defense to score points. Number of revives are shared amongst teammates. The team scoring the most points wins the round, and the team that wins the most rounds wins the game.

4) MVP Replay

New MVP replay system will now highlight the MVP player’s two most mind-blowing skill shots instead of their final kill in game.

Battle Royale

1) New Loot Box Effects

BR loot-boxes received a visual update to help players spot higher tiers of loot boxes in game.

2) New Game Mode

Warfare-Blackout

Warfare mode is now available in Blackout.

3) Game Mode Adjustment

Alcatraz - Mechanism adjustment

Alcatraz no longer includes common and uncommon attachments.

Classes and legendary attachments may appear in the high-value crates.

Increase the number of Classes and Class Drivers in the air drop.

Alcatraz - Class refresh rotation

Updated the Classes that can be picked up in Alcatraz. The current rotation list is: Trap Master, Hacker, Poltergeist, Refitter, Desperado, Pumped

The above content will be updated on 26 November 2021

COD Mobile Season 10 starts tomorrow but players should be able to complete the entire 1.5 GB update today.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul