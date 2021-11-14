COD Mobile Early Patch Notes for Season 10: Shadows Return

COD Mobile Season 10 will be released on November 18 and players are starting to get a taste of all that the upcoming season has to offer.

New weapons, a brand new Battle Pass, themed events, a new ranked season and a lot more are coming to the game in Season 10: Shadows Return.

Balance changes for the new season have also been announced for COD Mobile Season 10. This balance change will see the meta get a hard shift. The MX9-Shorty combo in COD Mobile is getting a noticeable nerf that will bring the ranked matches to a pause for a moment.

Furthermore, the new weapon P90 SMG might dive into the top of the helm in the meta. Launchers have also been systematically adjusted and players might find the use of scorestreaks quite difficult in Season 10.

All multiplayer Patch Notes for COD Mobile Season 10

These patch notes have been sourced from the Chinese version of the COD Mobile. Players with the global version of COD Mobile will soon receive official notices in the Reddit and Discord community updates from the official servers.

1) Shorty

Decreased damage at range

Slightly increased vertical recoil

2) MX9

Decreased base damage from 30 to 25

Increased base recoil

3) MW11

Increased base damage from 26 to 35

Increased chest and headshot multiplier (40 damage for chest)

4) Swordfish

Increased mag size from 44 to 52

Decreased burst interval

-> Halberd mag

Increased mag size from 40 to 50

Increased chest+arms damage from 24 -> 26

5) Type 25

Increased fire rate

Increased base lower torso-abdomen damage from 24 to 26

-> Stopping Power

Adjusted recoil

Increased damage to 28 base damage and 30 upper chest damage

Removed reload speed penalty

6) Man-O-War

Decreased recoil

Improved BSA and hipfire accuracy

7) R9-0

Decreased STF delay

Increased re-chambering speed

8) Snipers and Marksman Rifles

Adjusted the feature of cancelling recenter animation by moving away. Players will need to move it more to quickly aim at another target

9) Perk

Quick Fix will only trigger once per 2s

10) Weapon Perk - Speed Up Kill

Removed sprint speed boost, retaining the walking speed boost for reloading and rechambering

Limiting the normal speed boost and sliding speed boost.

11) Launchers

Fixed issues of damage delay after hitting

12) FHJ

Increased bullet velocity in Multiplayer

13) Thumper

Increased direct damage but decreased explosive radius.

14) SMRS

Increased direct base damage but decreased explosive radius (Multiplayer)

Decreased direct damage (Battle Royale)

Slightly decreased initial bullet velocity for SMRS, though maximum bullet velocity is the same (Battle Royale) (edited)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

COD Mobile Season 10 will be released on November 18, 2021.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan