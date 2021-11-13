COD Mobile: Unlock end of season reward, Arctic Rose Cinder

COD Mobile Season 9 is on its last lap and the game has added new events and lucky draws to take this season out in style. There are new weapon skins, operator skins, and legendary blueprints that players can acquire before the end of the season.

A new featured event for the season's end has been added to the game and players will be able to unlock the Arctic Rose Cinder camo from this event. The Arctic sniper rifle has been one of the most consistent since COD Mobile was first released.

The DL Q33 sniper rifle and Arctic are both at the top of the helm in the sniper genre along with Locus. Therefore, another free skin for the Arctic is one of the best things free-to-play players could ask for, especially the ones who want to snipe for a change.

This article will cover all the missions that players need to finish in order to unlock the Rose Cinder camo for the weapon.

How to unlock Arctic Rose Cinder in COD Mobile Season 9

Below are all the missions that players need to complete to unlock the Arctic Rose Cinder:

Base stats of the Artic sniper rifle with the Rose Cinder camo (Image via COD Mobile)

Land in Nuketown on Isolated twice in BR matches Land in Heat on Isolated twice in BR matches Use Class Chips 10 times in BR matches Kill 5 enemies using the Clown Class in BR matches Open 5 weapon supply boxes in BR matches Fire 2000 bullets in BR matches Deal 2500 damage in BR matches Use the Trap Master class 10 times in BR matches Win 1 BR match Travel 3500 meters in BR matches

This skin has been added to the game along with other cosmetic items like the LK24 legendary blueprint and the Urban Tracker operator skin.

Players will earn many more free cosmetics from these events and a lot more Battle Pass XP to complete their entire progression before the season comes to an end.

Season 10 of COD Mobile begins on November 18, 2021.

