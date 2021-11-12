COD Mobile announces Deadly Cute Draw with Legendary LK24

After a long wait, Deadly Cute Draw with Urban Tracker - Peacetime has been announced for the global version of COD Mobile. The Chinese version has already explored this lucky draw and since then the community has been yearning for the skin to be launched globally.

Deadly Cute Draw will bring the Legendary LK24 to COD Mobile, the second one for the assault rifle. Along with the LK24 will come nine other cosmetic items that players will be able to pull from the lucky draw. Based on the leaks, the Legendary LK24 - Idol Star is going to be a reactive camo.

Global fans may be disappointed with the Legendary LK24 blueprint in COD Mobile Season 9

In the Chinese version, the LK24 blueprint is a reactive camo that changes the weapon as the number of kills increase. The weapon starts off with a blue camo and an anime graphic that changes to red with the increase in kill count.

However, according to leakers, this reactive version will not be added to the Legendary LK24 in the global version of COD Mobile when the lucky draw releases tomorrow. While the reason is not officially specified, unconfirmed reports suggest the artist of the anime graphic on the weapon has objected to the art being used outside of China.

The rest of the items in the draw are expected to be the same. There will be an exclusive emote and a legendary charm added to the mix that players can pull from the lucky draw in exchange for COD points.

The odds for the LK24 - Idol Star and Urban Tracker - Peacetime skin will be the lowest, and these odds will increase after each pull for all the remaining items in the lucky draw.

This will be the last lucky draw for Season 9 as players need to gear up for the massive Season 10 update that will drop on 18 November 2021.

