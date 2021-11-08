COD Mobile Season 10 theme gets leaked while two new weapons are officially confirmed

After entertaining season overall, COD Mobile Season 9 is slowly approaching its. With little over 10 days remaining, players are curious about all the new content that is scheduled to arrive in the upcoming Season 10.

COD Mobile has officially teased a new map and two new weapons that are coming to the game. While players will be excited about the gameplay content, a new theme and Battle Pass are also coming up in Season 10.

Furthermore, with the legendary Gunzo being released in Season 9, players can expect the next mythic weapon to be released in the upcoming season. The leaks have already teased the weapon from the game files but the final form is yet to be revealed.

COD Mobile Season 10 theme leaked, another radioactive season in bound

COD Mobile Season 10 will reportedly be named 'Unreedemed'. This information has been leaked from the Chinese version of the game where data miners got their hands on an image early. The leaked picture shows a lot of signs of radioactive materials and gasses, which might be relevant for the theme.

The legs in the doorway are very similar to Templar, one of the more stylish operators in the game. Templar might be one of the characters in the Battle Pass but this is only speculation at this point.

Year one Season 4 of COD Mobile featured a radioactive themed season and has been one of the favorites in the COD Mobile community ever since.

COD Mobile confirms new P90 SMG and Dragonauv sniper rifle

An official tease on Twitter has confirmed the two new weapons that are coming in Season 10: the P90 SMG and Dragonauv sniper rifle.

The P90 might be making its presence felt in the meta as stats from other Call of Duty titles have revealed what a powerful weapon it is at close range. The Dragonauv is similar to the Artic sniper and can be spammed relentlessly, making it easier to be aggressive with.

Season 10 of COD Mobile is less than two weeks away and is all set to be released on November 18, 2021.

