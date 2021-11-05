How Zombies Der Anfang works in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Der Anfang is the new map introduced in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies and new mechanics are on the way for the World War II era mode. Many aspects of old zombies will return, but Der Anfang will work in an entirely new way.

Not everything about Der Anfang is new to the series, but it certainly brings a different take on the zombie maps that typically launch with a new Call of Duty. Most players would expect a round-based map when Vanguard comes out, but Der Anfang offers an experience closer to what players had in the Black Ops Cold War.

A changing experience in Vanguard Zombies Der Anfang

When Der Anfang was first announced, there were changes in the form of map design and rounds. Instead of a round-based map like always, objectives are the main focus.

The best comparison to make for the new map is the Outbreak mode from the Black Ops Cold War. In Outbreak, players slowly upgraded their loadouts as they roamed around the world and completed objectives.

They could range from holding down a stronghold to transporting Dark Aether material with a horde following. Players in Der Anfang will load into the map and have to complete objectives as well, and the map will dynamically change as the rounds go on.

Four maps merger

Four map locations can merge as objectives are achieved: Stalingrad, Shi No Numa, Merville, and Paris. One aspect of a given map can meld into the next when objectives are completed, creating a new area.

Aside from the objectives in Der Anfang, players may be wondering what exactly players will be doing in the meantime. Upgrades will be a significant part of the map, but Easter Eggs may take a backseat.

The main quest in Der Anfang in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

The main Easter Egg or quest has always been the main objective for a new zombie map. In Vanguard Zombies, players will have to wait to participate in the main narrative quest.

Based on what Sledgehammer has said in their latest blog post, a complete main quest won't be a part of Der Anfang or any other maps until Season 2. That could be at least a couple of months from launch, and in the meantime, objectives are the main focus of Vanguard Zombies.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha