How do Perks work in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies?

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies has deviated significantly from the usual game systems, including Perks. This year's iteration of Zombies will bring some of the most drastic changes to the perk system in a long time, along with another entire set of upgrades that players can get.

In Vanguard Zombies, there appear to be two different kinds of perks or upgrades which come in the form of Perks and Covenants. The two power systems will be separate from each other and they will have different ways of obtaining the coveted buffs that either side offers. Both upgrade systems offer a new way to play Zombies in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

An overhauled perk system in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Perks in Vanguard Zombies are known as Perk Fountains and they will need to be unlocked for players to start using them. It will take more than simply spending Essence this time around, and players will need to complete objectives before gaining new buffs.

As objectives are completed for Der Anfang, parts of the forward operating base in Stalingrad will open up. Each new area opened up will allow access to one of the five new perks in the game mode. Players will recognize the effects of the perks, but they all have new names to go along with the occult theme of Vanguard Zombies. All of the available perks are listed below.

Perk Fountains in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies:

Fiendish Fortitude - Increases health.

- Increases health. Diabolical Damage - Increases critical damage.

- Increases critical damage. Venomous Vigor - Boosts health regeneration speed.

- Boosts health regeneration speed. Demonic Frenzy - Boosts reload speed.

- Boosts reload speed. Aethereal Haste - Boosts movement speed.

Each of these perks will have separate upgrade tiers that make them more powerful, and players will start off with a free tier 1 upgrade once they unlock a perk.

How perk upgrades work in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Every player will have the free version of a perk, which is tier 1, once they unlock it. This time around, players keep the perk if they go down during a game, but lose a tier in the process.

To upgrade perks, players will need to spend Essence, which trades power for expenses at higher ranks. For example, Fiendish Fortitude will begin at 25% and will increase by 25% every tier until it grants 100% health boosts at tier 4.

Tier 2 of the perks will cost 2,500 Essence, tier 3 will cost 5,000, and tier 4 will be the most expensive at 7,500 Essence. The new system is sure to make players think twice about what upgrades they buy in Vanguard Zombies once the mode releases.

Edited by Danyal Arabi