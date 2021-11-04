How Pack-A-Punch works in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies received a new blog post detailing Pack-A-Punch and many other mechanics. The blog post dropped just this week ahead of Friday's release of Vanguard, and there's more than enough information to start preparing for the new iteration.

There are plenty of fresh additions to the new Vanguard Zombies experience that are sure to shake up how players interact in the mode. However, many of them still have classic mechanics at their core and that includes the Pack-A-Punch system. Some other traditional mechanics may be gone, but the Pack-A-Punch is here to stay in Vanguard Zombies.

Pack-A-Punch details in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

The full Vanguard Zombies blog post gave a ton of background information, and Pack-A-Punch was outlined in the weapons acquisition section of the post. Upgrading and finding weapons appears to be different this time around.

Pack-A-Punch is still an integral aspect of the weapon upgrading process and will be a necessary part of the late game fight in Zombies. Any weapons that aren't packed will automatically be distinguished by a white name color in the game mode. Weapon rarities overall will be determined by how many times a weapon has been packed. The only way to get a weapon beyond white rarity is to use the Pack-A-Punch.

Overall, the Pack-A-Punch will work nearly the same as it did in the past, but the rarities and the Essence cost will be different. This year, the Pack-A-Punch will cost slightly more at first to use, but the cost will eventually even out. The costs and the rarities are listed below.

Pack-A-Punch level cost and rarities:

White: Unpacked

Blue: Pack-A-Punch level 1 - 7,500 Essence

Purple: Pack-A-Punch level 2 - 15,000 Essence

Orange: Pack-A-Punch level 3 - 30,000 Essence.

While the Pack-A-Punch is entirely outlined in how it will function, the full story is still not clear. Typically, players need to turn power on or fix the Pack-A-Punch before it can work. How that process will work is still a mystery and will be part of exploring the new map when Vanguard Zombies releases on November 5.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Another interesting aspect will be the change to wall weapon purchases, which will no longer exist. All weapons must be found once the game begins through methods such as killing difficult enemies or rolling the mystery box. There is plenty of information to read through and prepare for before Vanguard Zombies officially drops.

Edited by Shaheen Banu